World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Interiors
  4. Mexico
  5. Unnamed House / Associates Architecture + Ohla Studio

Unnamed House / Associates Architecture + Ohla Studio

Unnamed House / Associates Architecture + Ohla Studio
© Maria Pacheco
  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential Interiors, Detail, Decoration & Ornament
San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
  Architects: Associates Architecture, Ohla Studio
  Area: 240
  Year: 2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Maria Pacheco
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Grupo Arca, Mikrocem, Ohla Studio
  Lead Architect: Luis Camarena
  City: San Miguel de Allende
  Country: Mexico
© Maria Pacheco
Text description provided by the architects. Unnamed House is a residence, gallery, and collaborative platform that houses collectible furniture and products designed by Ohla Studio. Ohla Studio invites collectors and creatives to experience the house and inaugural furniture collection.

© Maria Pacheco
© Maria Pacheco
Unnamed is for artists and collectors impassioned by and engaged with the inspirations of the cultures, communities, and traditions we live in. It’s a vessel in which ideas, designs, and architecture travel from person to person. We ask: how do we serve our local communities as they evolve? How do we build within the traditions of the past as new challenges loom? To answer these questions, Sin Nombre works with local communities and embraces artists who engage art, design & architecture in ways sensitive and responsive to historical and aesthetic ecologies.

© Maria Pacheco
© Maria Pacheco
© Maria Pacheco
An original monolithic stone base leads you to the door, a portal that strips away the density of the barrio and leads you from the narrow callejón to the interior of the house. The continuity of materials creates a seamless flow between interior and exterior space. The walls, floors, fixtures, plasters, finishes, and open-air rooms are all a part of this internal-external relationship. Walking up the spiral staircase in all-natural light continues this conversation. The halls and pathways of the house are a flow of dilations and compressions leading from one room to another.

© Maria Pacheco
© Maria Pacheco
© Maria Pacheco
Facing north, all light that enters the home is indirect, soft, and calming. No windows face outside the house, so each space is sunlit from its own patio. The only aperture is a small square opening in the bedroom that frames San Miguel’s distant cathedrals.

© Maria Pacheco
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Maria Pacheco
© Maria Pacheco
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Maria Pacheco
© Maria Pacheco

The space is private, it reconnects with the surroundings from the rooftop terrace, which looks out a full circle on the neighborhood around, the hills above, and the town below.

© Maria Pacheco
Address: San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico

Associates Architecture
Ohla Studio
