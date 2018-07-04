Casa La Quinta / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas

+ 31

Construction Felipe Arguelles

Structure BVG ingenieras More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa La Quinta is a weekend house located in the town of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato. After visiting the site and considering the requirements of the program, the conclusion was to respect the identity of the place, built context and the importance of the height of the neighboring preexistent walls.

This lastwere taken and conceived as limits that would define the empty space between them. The distribution in the ground floor plan comes from this concept, leaving the social space without divisions and boundaries with the outdoor space.

Having a scheme that works inwards all the restrictions and having no nearby views to the landscape, 3 void spaces were proposed in the plan in the form of patios, each one with different character, use, and program. These voids give the project its character, producing a different perception of scale to the user, a high contrast of light and shadows, spaces of silence and rest.