  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados
  6. 2015
  7. Casa La Quinta / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas

Casa La Quinta / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas

  • 11:00 - 4 July, 2018
Casa La Quinta / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas
Casa La Quinta / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Casa La Quinta is a weekend house located in the town of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato. After visiting the site and considering the requirements of the program, the conclusion was to respect the identity of the place, built context and the importance of the height of the neighboring preexistent walls.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

This lastwere taken and conceived as limits that would define the empty space between them. The distribution in the ground floor plan comes from this concept, leaving the social space without divisions and boundaries with the outdoor space. 

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Having a scheme that works inwards all the restrictions and having no nearby views to the landscape, 3 void spaces were proposed in the plan in the form of patios, each one with different character, use, and program. These voids give the project its character, producing a different perception of scale to the user, a high contrast of light and shadows, spaces of silence and rest. 

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

About this office
PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados
Office
Alfonso de la Concha Rojas
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Casa La Quinta / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas" 04 Jul 2018. ArchDaily.

