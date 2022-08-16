Submit a Project Advertise
World
Amores Farm Hotel / Estudio IPA

Amores Farm Hotel / Estudio IPA

Amores Farm Hotel / Estudio IPA - Interior Photography, Chair, CourtyardAmores Farm Hotel / Estudio IPA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Beam, WindowsAmores Farm Hotel / Estudio IPA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, CourtyardAmores Farm Hotel / Estudio IPA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard+ 36

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Hotels, Detail, Decoration & Ornament
San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
  • Architects: Estudio IPA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  510
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :César Béjar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Simon, Arca, Bandido , Noken, Novaceramic
  • Lead Architect : Ian Pablo Amores Muguira
  • Furniture Design : Diego Sanjuan
  • Landscape Design : Daniela Ibarra, Regina Padilla
  • City : San Miguel de Allende
  • Country : Mexico
Amores Farm Hotel / Estudio IPA - Interior Photography, Chair, Courtyard
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. More than accommodation, Quinta Amores is born from the necessity of creating an experience, and bringing, into the guest's life, memories and sensations that last forever. In the heart of the vibrant city of San Miguel de Allende, Quinta Amores is a destination for the temporal, gastro-cultural, and nuptial tourist who´s looking for an exclusive lodgment.

Amores Farm Hotel / Estudio IPA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Beam, Windows
© César Béjar
Amores Farm Hotel / Estudio IPA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© César Béjar

Quinta Amores is located in an exclusive zone called “Los Frailes.” A country residence that promises intimacy, rest, and privileged views of the dam, offering the guest contemplative and peaceful moments. The set is built around a spacious amenity that functions as a meeting point between families. A space that conveys a sense of belonging that accompanies the guest in his voyage through San Miguel de Allende.

Amores Farm Hotel / Estudio IPA - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© César Béjar
Amores Farm Hotel / Estudio IPA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© César Béjar
Amores Farm Hotel / Estudio IPA - Image 28 of 36
Floor Plan
Amores Farm Hotel / Estudio IPA - Image 36 of 36
Model
Amores Farm Hotel / Estudio IPA - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© César Béjar

Quinta Amores is divided into four independent bungalows: two in the front and two in the back. Every section counts with two different types of typologies, motivating the particularities of every experience. The first one creates a private and comfortable space through contemplative patios and spacious bedrooms. The second one, with a capacity of 4 persons, 2 levels, a recreational patio, and a master bedroom,  takes families into consideration.

Amores Farm Hotel / Estudio IPA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© César Béjar

Project location

Address:San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico

