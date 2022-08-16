Amores Farm Hotel / Estudio IPA

+ 36

Furniture Design : Diego Sanjuan

Landscape Design : Daniela Ibarra, Regina Padilla

City : San Miguel de Allende

Country : Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. More than accommodation, Quinta Amores is born from the necessity of creating an experience, and bringing, into the guest's life, memories and sensations that last forever. In the heart of the vibrant city of San Miguel de Allende, Quinta Amores is a destination for the temporal, gastro-cultural, and nuptial tourist who´s looking for an exclusive lodgment.

Quinta Amores is located in an exclusive zone called “Los Frailes.” A country residence that promises intimacy, rest, and privileged views of the dam, offering the guest contemplative and peaceful moments. The set is built around a spacious amenity that functions as a meeting point between families. A space that conveys a sense of belonging that accompanies the guest in his voyage through San Miguel de Allende.

Quinta Amores is divided into four independent bungalows: two in the front and two in the back. Every section counts with two different types of typologies, motivating the particularities of every experience. The first one creates a private and comfortable space through contemplative patios and spacious bedrooms. The second one, with a capacity of 4 persons, 2 levels, a recreational patio, and a master bedroom, takes families into consideration.