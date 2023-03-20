Submit a Project Advertise
  TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA

TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
  Architects: mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA
  Area: 181
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Rafael Gamo
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Duravit, Ecofiltro, Eurovent, GAIA, Helvex, Hergom, Hunter Douglas, Ikea, Latitud Design Lab, Orvibo mx, Simons, Sofi´s Home, Taco Pump, Trimble, Windows, Zara Home
  Lead Architect: mauricio Alonso
  Design Team: m arquitecturA
  Clients: Mariana Peraza Hernandez
  Engineering: Arturo Gómez Villegas
  Landscape: mauricio Alonso
  Collaborators: Elías Granados
  City: San Miguel de Allende
  Country: Mexico
TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Rafael Gamo
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. The house proposes a way of living that starts from a continuous dialogue with the landscape in which it is located. An irregular terrain at the end of a closed street, merging in some portion, to the semicircle of the roundabout that completes the residential area where TOMM House stars with its powerful personality of right angles. It is a Volume contiguous to a green area that belongs to the city. This green area is the trigger that determines the orientation. The street front is totally blind and leaves its main opening to the northeast. The order is for a family of 3 inhabitants with a priority; establish a permanent conversation with the vegetation that is what guarantees the outdoors, without neglecting privacy. The highest percentage of the garden area that the polygon of the land allowed us was achieved, being the juncture between the habitable and the area donated for a park, attesting to this constant relationship of views to the horizon.

TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rafael Gamo
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Rafael Gamo

The terrain by nature rises almost 3 meters from the sidewalk so the access is ascending, covered with local flagstone caressing traces of the terrain that was left uncovered intentionally showing, in 2 points, the original rocky substratum.

TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Interior Photography, Facade
© Rafael Gamo
Roof Plan
Roof Plan
TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Rafael Gamo

Two rooms on the top floor, are an open space on the first level that forms the parallelepiped closed off to the street with a facade covered in rustic clay giving the character a powerful personality. The program is held floating by 4 steel columns superimposing the project on the ground barely caressing leaving the car below.  The materiality is honest and reveals almost all the exposed materials, apparent concrete and black stucco combined with wood, and white mahogany of impeccable beauty called congona.

TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
© Rafael Gamo
Section
Section
TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Interior Photography, Door
© Rafael Gamo

The project is distinguished by the use of these 3 base materials, as we already said concrete, wood, and steel, these three combined create a more welcoming, honest, and versatile environment. They provide a particular style to the house and express purity in a very warm way, which adapts perfectly to the conditions of the land; With an austere style, architectural and formal elements typical of its context and structural solutions typical of contemporary architecture are used.

TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair, Sink, Beam, Windows
© Rafael Gamo
Section
Section
TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Rafael Gamo

TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair, Beam
© Rafael Gamo
Elevation
Elevation
TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Interior Photography, Table
© Rafael Gamo

For the description of the project we will start talking about the access, it is by means of a local flagstone staircase with cambers and a rajuela side of it, recreating the solidity of a base from where the overhang to the garage is perceived. 

TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Interior Photography, Closet
© Rafael Gamo
TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rafael Gamo

At the end of these 9 steps we come to rest in an entrance square towards the main access, a landing that allows you to access or continue, if you do, it leads to a service corridor and on the other side a laundry/warehouse where we maintain the gas installation.

TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Rafael Gamo

In the search for the staircase, which is an important articulation of the project, you will find the study/bedroom for visitors that, with a sliding "pocket door", makes the space versatile as required, as well as a bathroom that is reminiscent of the clay that we see in the facade; On the stairs, After the first ramp, it was possible to raise a large rest platform in the middle of the stairs that represents the buffer between the two levels. 

TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table, Windows
© Rafael Gamo

The dimensions of the landing achieve a broader spatial perception than this project has and it is quite an effective sensory success, having a view of the garden on the north side.

TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Chair
© Rafael Gamo
TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rafael Gamo

In the main bedroom, passing through the workspace or hall, you can see the double-height wall of the room that is closed with an automated blind that protects the climate from the large windows, the right space for rest, it is visually expanded to the terrace, which is an internal garden full of pots, and the gray quarry board that was configured on site, achieved a micro-environment, giving privacy and protecting from the southwest that affects less but hits and generates an interesting texture of this material.

TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rafael Gamo

mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA
"TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA" [Casa TOMM / mauricio Alonso. m arquitectuA] 20 Mar 2023. ArchDaily.

