Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar

Interior Design: Óscar Hernández

Structural Engineer: Miguel Angel Segovia

City: San Miguel de Allende

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Quinta Zarcillo is a project located on the outskirts of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Designed by architect Agustin Rocha, Zarcillo is a project open to the landscape and materially made up mainly of red brick obtained from the nearby area with a finish derived from a mixture of sills blocks which provides visual warmth and envelops in a natural environment.

The project is located within a vineyard on the outskirts of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Where the main commission was to create a weekend house and periodic stays that would encourage disconnection from daily life but at the same time encourage social encounters of the inhabitants in more than one space.

The project emerges on an irregular terrain with a ravine and slope towards the west, it is deployed and conditioned by these characteristics as well as the respect for the existing vegetation, mostly sweet stick trees and medium-sized cactus pear.

The project is made up of 4 blocks that suggest the separation of the private and social, as well as favoring the passage of natural wind and lighting, these same blocks are connected by a walker oriented towards the east and main facade, with a change of materiality emphasizing the transition space, the rooms are displaced towards the blocks on the ends, these being the blocks of greater height, and leaving the interior blocks for social spaces such as terrace and pool, this allows us to contain exterior views towards and from the property-street relationship and allows us to turn inward with views towards the ravine and vineyard.

The project is created from the idea of ​​fortress in the form of a horseshoe with clean volumes oriented towards the ravine to take advantage of the most views, adding to this it was suggested that the interior blocks have lower height and that their roof was at 4 waters, which integrate and blend with the background and context landscape, which in turn allows you to have broader views.