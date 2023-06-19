Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar

Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar

Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

Houses
San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
  Architects: estudio ar
  Year:  2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: Galar galeria arquitectura
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bette, Duravit, Novaceramic, Ramon Soler
  Lead Architect: Agustin Rocha
Save this picture!
Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Galar galeria arquitectura
Save this picture!
Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar - Image 14 of 17
Floor plan level 1
Save this picture!
Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar - Exterior Photography
© Galar galeria arquitectura

Text description provided by the architects. Quinta Zarcillo is a project located on the outskirts of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Designed by architect Agustin Rocha, Zarcillo is a project open to the landscape and materially made up mainly of red brick obtained from the nearby area with a finish derived from a mixture of sills blocks which provides visual warmth and envelops in a natural environment.

Save this picture!
Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar - Interior Photography
© Galar galeria arquitectura
Save this picture!
Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar - Image 15 of 17
Floor plan level 0
Save this picture!
Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam, Chair
© Galar galeria arquitectura

The project is located within a vineyard on the outskirts of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Where the main commission was to create a weekend house and periodic stays that would encourage disconnection from daily life but at the same time encourage social encounters of the inhabitants in more than one space.

Save this picture!
Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Countertop, Beam
© Galar galeria arquitectura
Save this picture!
Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar - Image 16 of 17
Floor plan level 1
Save this picture!
Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Galar galeria arquitectura

The project emerges on an irregular terrain with a ravine and slope towards the west, it is deployed and conditioned by these characteristics as well as the respect for the existing vegetation, mostly sweet stick trees and medium-sized cactus pear.

Save this picture!
Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar - Interior Photography
© Galar galeria arquitectura
Save this picture!
Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar - Image 17 of 17
Section
Save this picture!
Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Galar galeria arquitectura

The project is made up of 4 blocks that suggest the separation of the private and social, as well as favoring the passage of natural wind and lighting, these same blocks are connected by a walker oriented towards the east and main facade, with a change of materiality emphasizing the transition space, the rooms are displaced towards the blocks on the ends, these being the blocks of greater height, and leaving the interior blocks for social spaces such as terrace and pool, this allows us to contain exterior views towards and from the property-street relationship and allows us to turn inward with views towards the ravine and vineyard.

Save this picture!
Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar - Exterior Photography, Chair, Table, Windows, Patio
© Galar galeria arquitectura

The project is created from the idea of ​​fortress in the form of a horseshoe with clean volumes oriented towards the ravine to take advantage of the most views, adding to this it was suggested that the interior blocks have lower height and that their roof was at 4 waters, which integrate and blend with the background and context landscape, which in turn allows you to have broader views.

Save this picture!
Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Galar galeria arquitectura
Save this picture!
Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Galar galeria arquitectura

Top #Tags