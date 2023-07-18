Maximizing Space with Mezzanine Levels in Offices and Homes

Save this picture! The Chongqing Zhongshuge Bookstore combines split staircases and multiple mezzanine layers to keep near-infinite bookshelves in view. Image © Feng Shao

At first, adding a mezzanine floor to a layout either seems like a complete waste of good floorspace or a clumsy attempt to squeeze two stories into one – like wearing skinny jeans after Christmas – both spaces end up feeling constricted and uncomfortable.

But whether the intermediate-level floor is achieved by addition – erecting an extra level in a high-ceilinged room, or by subtraction – removing part of the floor to connect with the one below, mezzanines are a relatively simple way to dramatically change and improve how we use and interact with our existing environments.

Addition or subtraction: two ways to create a mezzanine floor

As businesses change, so do their office requirements. For workplaces left with unused height or floorspace, mezzanine levels can use the extra space, making it work better for everyone. The Cardigan Office in Montreal, Canada, by IVYSTUDIO, for example, took advantage of its high ceilings to add a new double-story structure inside, bringing two important benefits: the internal structure’s lower half creates private space for meeting rooms, while the mezzanine level above provides quieter, more intimate workspaces, away from the hubbub of the main floor.

By using subtraction, however, the architecture office baan puripuri removed a section of their mixed-use residential/office buildings’ second floors, opening up the architecture to serve conference spaces underneath with double-full-height windows on two sides and ‘prioritizing natural light and green space to facilitate living conditions and improve working practices,’ explain the architects.

Mezzanine floors reutilize big and small spaces at home

Micro-living is the latest trend in many cities, but rather than a desire for less space, the rising cost of it is the driving factor, meaning designers need to make each square meter count. In a tiny 36-sqm apartment in the center of Porto, for example, architects URBAstudios have expanded the floorplan of The Green House by almost 40% with the construction of a mezzanine level, transforming the apartment from a one- to two-bedroom.

If you find yourself in the enviable situation of having more room than you know what to do with it, however, the most luxurious thing you can do with space is to lose it. By removing the internal walls and some of the floors from five side-to-side four-story terraced houses in London, Maison Colbert is a shockingly huge space hidden inside multiple small ones, ‘like a Tardis,’ explain the architects, Chris Dyson Architects and Buchanan Studio. The resulting mezzanines inside ensure ‘moments of enclosure widen out to reveal spectacular double- and triple-height volumes.’

Using mezzanines to connect the vertical open-plan

Shopping centers are long-time users of mezzanine levels to order their environments, cutting central atriums through two, three, four, or sometimes even more stories to create a retail paradise. The technique keeps consumers visually connected to storefronts on upper and lower levels, and to entertainment and promotional activities in central plazas at ground level, while also helping them to keep their bearings. Mezzanine walkways at the Xintiandi Style II Shopping Center in Shanghai, China, for example, cover each level with natural light from a shared glass roof, improving consumers’ comfort and encouraging them to spend longer in the store.

While they may not provide the most efficient use of display space, mezzanine levels are a common feature inside stores, too. At the Chongqing Zhongshuge Bookstore in China, for example, book lovers are treated to multiple mezzanines and connecting staircases that wind their way up to a mirrored ceiling, creating a magical cave of literary wonders. Far more inspiring than the glorified filing cabinet of a traditional library.

Improving cross-floor communication in the workplace or at home

By keeping two separate levels connected through an open space, split-level environments ensure communication between floors remains open as if they were one. When True moved into an existing warehouse in Seattle, for example, it was a cold, concrete shell. The high ceilings and uninterrupted floorplan, however, allowed LOC Architects to build a surrounding mezzanine level and connecting bridge, ‘creating connections and unprogrammed spaces to encourage collaboration and the exchange of ideas,’ explain the architects, and allowing natural light from the new glass shutters and skylights to flood through the entire space.

On the residential side, meanwhile, owners of the Brecht and Nele House tasked their architects Atelier Vens Vanbelle with creating ‘a chill-out area for the children,’ as the architects narrate. By adding a multifunctional mezzanine, ‘the children can fill it in as they wish and perform all kinds of activities,’ while the parents can still hear what is happening from the living area.

Create safe balconies to enjoy the view

At its most basic level, a mezzanine floor is simply just an interior balcony. But while exterior balconies provide fresh air and sunlight, as soon as you get high enough to enjoy the view, safety restrictions – not to mention the nauseating feeling of vertigo – come with it. In order to combine both 12th-story views and a connection to fresh air and stress-reducing plantlife, architects GROUP A replaced part of the 12th floor with interior safety glass balustrades, creating a mezzanine balcony to overlook the lush greenery and decking of an indoor park, as well as the city beyond.