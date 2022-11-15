True Headquarters / LOC Architects

+ 15

Design Principals : Ali Jeevanjee, Poonam Sharma

Photography : Steve Hanson

City : Seattle

Country : United States

Text description provided by the architects. This 18,000 SF headquarters for a beverage lifestyle accessories designer and distributor is located in an existing concrete warehouse in central Seattle.

While providing high ceilings and an uninterrupted open plan, the warehouse was a cold concrete shell partially submerged in the terrain that provided no views or natural light. The goal of this project required the transformation of industrial concrete space in central Seattle into a thriving, people-centered workspace.

This was the first creative office project for LOC, an 18,000 sqft headquarters for a staff of 150 people. The versatility of our process and the universality of our design approach allows us to take on new project types at scale.

This design-savvy client, a beverage accessory marketing and branding firm obtained this 12,000 sqft. warehouse with the intention of moving their staff there from what had been a cramped and labyrinthian set of offices several blocks away. This warehouse presented the opportunity to create a large, collaborative open space that could accommodate the whole company, but it was a cold, solid concrete box partially submerged into the earth with no natural light or views

In our experience, people perform at their best and are most satisfied with their environment when daylight and views are provided. We accomplished this through the replacement of existing loading doors with glass garage doors and the introduction of two very large glass skylights.

The skylights provide the focal points in a narrative that was created through the introduction of the wood mezzanine, bridge, and circulation. While the wood serves as a warm contrast to the hard concrete, the circulation creates a narrative by revealing the workplace dramatically to visitors while simultaneously creating connections and unprogrammed spaces to encourage collaboration and the exchange of ideas.