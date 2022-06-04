Baan Puripuri Office / baan puripuri

+ 20

Offices, Office Buildings • Bangkok, Thailand Architects: baan puripuri

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 295 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Beersingnoi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk COTTO Hafele SketchUp Manufacturers :

Lead Architects : Pajitpong Pongsivapai, Khajorn Jaroonwanit, Visara Pichedvanichok, Chompoonut Tinnarach

Text Author : Natthamon Tangtrongmit

City : Bangkok

Country : Thailand

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a dense residential neighborhood of Bangkok, Baanpuripuri’s new 3-story home office project reinvents the typical urban townhouse by aiming to create a vertical mix of commercial and residential uses that improve all users’ quality of life. Several studies found that increasing the levels of natural light in a working space would improve office workers’ ability to focus and be productive. Therefore, this project prioritizes using natural light and green space to facilitate living conditions and improve working practices.

In overcoming the challenge of an urban townhouse with limited access to natural light, voids and openings were used to attract more light into the whole space of the building. In addition, to create a connection between different levels, a semi-outdoor stairwell and vertical void space allow more openings that wrap around the living area. The skylight over the stair and the front glazing shower the interior with natural light to make the space feel even more spacious. Floating extruded planters on the second and third floors become a lush green haven in the workplace that helps relieve mental fatigue and drive productivity. Moreover, this double volume space provides a buffer zone between the private space of the home office and the neighboring unit.

The north-facing facade is characterized by a series of random-size Aluminium cladding columns. With a shimmering and iridescent effect, the gentle gradient of copper-red color over the faceted surface of the column creates an unexpected perception. As well as implies the characteristics of indented corner columns in the pattern of the colonnade in Thai architecture; the same essence featured in previous projects of Baanpuripuri. These columns provide a distinctive appearance and act as external screens that soften the sunlight falling upon the inner layer of the floor-to-ceiling glazing and improve privacy for living spaces.

The building consists of a parking space on the ground floor, two full stories, and a mezzanine. The office space on the second floor and the mezzanine can fit up to 58 workers, while the structure is designed to accommodate future expansion. A residential zone with private elevator access is located on the third floor. Less window at the front helps improve privacy. However, the windows overlooking the pocket hanging garden on the other side still create a private oasis.