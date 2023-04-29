Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Shopping Centers
  4. China
  5. Xintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture

Xintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture

Xintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture

Xintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeXintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture - Interior PhotographyXintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography, LightingXintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailXintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Shopping Centers
Shanghai, China
  • Project Manager: Lei Zhao
  • Project Architect: Davide Signorato
  • Design Team: Caddie Qu, Chen Yuan, Jin Kang, Luqian Lin, Mia Lei, Yi Zhang
  • Ff&E Team: Lili Cheng, Weisha Dai
  • General Contractor: SHUI ON CONSTRUCTION
  • Lighting Consultant: Studio Illumine
  • Planting Consultant: Shanghai Huayou Gardening Co., Ltd
  • Executive Architect: ECADI
  • Interior Ldi: DOP design
  • Client: SHUI ON XINTIANDI STYLE II
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
Save this picture!
Xintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Xintiandi Style II is a playful dialogue between old and new, its community, and a much-needed statement about recycling and sustainability. Together we Have been striving to express an unseen design approach, with great attention to the community, environment, and sustainability. The building itself is a city block and operates as one, with several entrances on opposite streets that connect its residential, office, and commercial surroundings. Intensifying this connection was our intention. By activating and opening the building, we invite people in and let it function as an interior street, leading visitors through the building. The mall becomes then a modern public space, in a dynamized neighborhood, where people gather and connect.

Save this picture!
Xintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography
© Wen Studio
Save this picture!
Xintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography
© Wen Studio

Towards Long-term Ecological Balance. It aims to rebuild and redefine the concept of retail, with effective architectural interventions that bridge the gap between the luxury of mall architecture and the eco-friendly approach experience. Three keywords inspired the new Xintiandi Style II: reusing, recycling, and reducing. The concept is expressed throughout the overall mall, by using recycled materials, recyclable surfaces, and sustainable solutions. 

Save this picture!
Xintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Wen Studio
Save this picture!
Xintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Wen Studio

Demolishing a building always produces a lot of waste. As a sustainable design strategy, we keep and celebrate the most important original elements that characterize the existing mall, while the demolished materials are crushed, reassembled, and reused in other forms and shapes. All materials from the construction site are transformed into new finishes, furniture, and objects.

Save this picture!
Xintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Wen Studio
Save this picture!
Xintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Stairs, Fence, Facade, Handrail
© Wen Studio

Building with the Existing. The design aims to instate a dialogue between old and new, past, and present. On one hand, the overall space shows the real nature of the building, exposing the existing concrete columns and beams. The several layers of the buildings are revealed and not hidden under a big layer of unnecessary material finishes. The canyon, an urban element, transforms the lower ground into a sequence of recycled aluminum ‘rooms’. Creating a continuance of experiences, each characterized by the brands within them, unique furniture configurations inviting people to stay and interact with the brands. A space changed from a long straight corridor to a string of tailored experiences.

Save this picture!
Xintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Wen Studio

The rooms built of recycled aluminum, a refined material, stand out and guide the visitors through the mall. Emphasizing the contemporaneity of the space, creating a contrasting combination between past and present, surprise and wonder.

Save this picture!
Xintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography, Steel
© Wen Studio
Save this picture!
Xintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Wen Studio

Community-centric Design. Three main entrances invite people into the mall. By removing the existing glass facade and pushing the boundary inwards, we create a friendly transition space. With three different themes, related to sustainability, each access is different and acts as an experiential "city living room", inviting the people and the city. The north entrance represents the beauty of simplicity and balance of elements, expressing the value of reducing to the essentials. The middle entrance explains the importance of recycling, displaying sculptural elements created with recycled elements from the construction site. The south entrance is the green portal, to remind us that nature is an essential part of our life, even in this urban context.

Save this picture!
Xintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Wen Studio

Project location

Address:245 Madang Road, Shanghai, China

Cite: "Xintiandi Style II Shopping Center / AIM Architecture" 29 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000010/xintiandi-style-ii-aim-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

