Build Together: Getting to Know the Work of Gui Mattos

Whether it is the landscape and nature surrounding a plot of land or the desires and needs of his clients, for São Paulo architect Gui Mattos, the development of an architectural project is always a process of dialogue and exchange, built together with a series of other elements. After graduating in 1986 from the Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism of Santos (FAU Santos), he has led his architecture firm since 1987, which today has more than 40 employees.

Gui Mattos began his professional journey in Ubatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo, specializing in residential projects. He always sought to respect the environment and its characteristics, trying to intervene as little as possible in the land and existing vegetation, so that the architecture presents itself without major interference and becomes part of a larger composition. In an interview, the architect also said that he has always been concerned with understanding his projects' materials and construction processes, participating in construction sites, and discussing with the team about the adopted solutions.

That experience at the beginning of his career was important for the development and maturation of various project and construction strategies that he would take with him when opening his office in São Paulo. It is possible to see, from his projects, much of his relationship with nature, such as the use of light, integrated spaces, the enhancement of the landscape and its connections with the environments, and the valorizing of materials that, in his view, reflect different sensations and promote different experiences in the spaces.

For Gui Mattos, each project is unique, and "each house is a case". The architect emphasizes the importance of dialogue and exchange with clients during the project development process, not only for them to understand the project and its guidelines, but also for the professional to understand and know their needs, memories, and tastes, presenting them with possibilities and solutions that harmonize with their desires. Each of his projects is fundamentally unique because he exchanges and listens to nature, the chosen materials, as well as the clients.

"Sometimes, in a said sentence, there is an element that can become architecture. We approach the client to understand, we don't come with something ready. — Gui Mattos

Over the past thirty years, the office's portfolio has brought together different typologies, from residential, real estate and corporate projects to the scale of the object. In 2019, he partnered with Docol to create faucets and showers. Review some of his projects below.