Pátio Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos

Houses • Monte Mor, Brazil Architects: Arquitetura Gui Mattos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 10549 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2019

Photographs Photographs : Carolina Lacaz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project GRAPHISOFT MGK , MPM Ar condicionado , N.didini , Pedras Bellas Artes , Soal Esquadrias , Topseal Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Riccardo Buso

Project Team : Daniel Farfelmaze, Fernanda Alencar, Gui Mattos, José Rocha, Leonardo Vieira, Luciana Higashi, Luciana Rangel, Riccardo Buso.

Engineering : Habit Construção e Incorporação

Landscaping : Cenário Paisagismo

Consultants : MixDesign (pisos em concreto), Oscar Massao Kawaguti (estrutura em madeira), MPM Ar Condicionado (climatização e exaustão), D´Ávila (audio e vídeo)

Collaborators : Engestraus (sondagem), MGK (painéis de fachada em madeira), Ndidini (paneis de fachada em cobre), Soal (caixilhos), TopSeal (piso em concreto), Bellas Artes (pedras). Elétrica e hidráulica: Zamaro

Concrete Structure : Stec do Brasil

Interior Design : Marilia Pellegrini

City : Monte Mor

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Monte Mor, the Patio country house with about 980m2 spread over its two floors and annexes is a pleasant family retreat. Born from the restrictions and challenges of the condominium, the architecture seeks to solve issues such as coverage, which should follow pre-established standards, and the preservation of intimacy, given the impossibility of building walls. These premises, together with attention to better insolation and distribution of the house in the generous lot, become fuel to transform an apparently ordinary facade into a project full of surprises.

Despite the traditional language of those who see the residence from the outside, upon entering, the resident is faced with contemporary architecture that subtly imposes its presence through the new proportions and resignifications of spaces. The materials, despite being faithful to an equally traditional logic: stone foundations, long eaves, and the assiduous presence of wood bringing a feeling of coziness are also responses to the high temperature of the region.

Looking internally, the extensive white walls in the intimate sector of the house, without adornments or decorative objects, take on their own rhythm as they advance, forming the volumes of the suites and retreating to the balconies. On its external face, the process is repeated, but with the addition of panels in muxarabi and seteras, which serve as a veil to protect the external vision and allow an entry of drawn light, as only a muxarabi can offer.

Unlike this line, but not too far away, is the patio resulting from the opening where the roof ridge would be, with its delimitation promoted by the central blue ring that faces the garden. Form and use are highlighted by the presence of oxidized copper panels. The plans contrast with the landscape. The corridors, sometimes open, sometimes closed by the blue pivoting doors and sliding glass, allow a long and interesting perspective of the route.

Still on this space, it is important to say that at this point, this house also breaks with the concept of a traditional house of Brazil from the XVI and XVIII centuries, whose main characteristics are the few openings, dark environments, and a social area in the center of the floor plan. Here, an airy and lit environment is built. The patio, meeting point and common to all, is the breath of the house, the view, and coexistence, guaranteeing good cross-ventilation, framing the landscape and serving as a connection for a new plan of experience, collected and reserved: the sauna and the gym.

Finally, you can see the garage and gourmet annexes, which follow the same material solutions and reinforce the horizontal language of the house. Both take advantage of the space to lengthen and extend the experience to new possible perspectives within the terrain.