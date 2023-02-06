Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Guaecá House / Gui Mattos

Guaecá House / Gui Mattos

Guaecá House / Gui Mattos

© Fran Parente

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
São Sebastião, Brazil
  • Architects: Gui Mattos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  575
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Amazônia, BM Estudio, Carlos Motta, Dpot, Somma design, Tora Brasil
  • Lead Architects : Riccardo Buso, André Delmanto, Tiago Mestre, Raquel Palmieri
  • Interiors : Fernanda Denser, Lucas Damiani, Luciana Rangel, Paula Rimi
  • Landscape : Gil Fialho, Julieta Fialho
  • Structures : Benedictis Engenharia
  • Fireplaces And Hoods : Pulsar
  • Sawmill Companies : Oficina do Mar
  • Management : Thiago Pitta
  • Roofing : ISOTectum
  • Waterproofing : Proassp
  • Foundations : Combase
  • Air Conditioning And Installations : Grau Engenharia
  • City : São Sebastião
  • Country : Brazil
Guaecá House / Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a private area and between two access roads, one for vehicles and the other one for pedestrians, the ''U'' plan gently opens onto the lawn and palm trees, framing them and placing a pool in its center. Featuring the social area on the ground floor, the project organizes the bedrooms on the upper floor.

Guaecá House / Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Fran Parente
Guaecá House / Gui Mattos - Image 24 of 26
Plan - Ground floor
Guaecá House / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Patio
© Fran Parente
Guaecá House / Gui Mattos - Image 26 of 26
Sections
Guaecá House / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Fran Parente

Although open to the pedestrian path, the house seeks privacy due to the constant flow of people of the condominium who walk there and, through tall vegetation and loopholes on the east and northwest sides, the residence subtly closes, bringing a diffused and interesting light for the living room. In a triangulation of the use of the ground floor areas, all spaces are integrated and encourage close coexistence, in addition to the search for warmth through calm colors and materials that speak to the coastal climate, such as the use of an organic basalt floor, walls with textured white paintings and wooden furniture.

Guaecá House / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography
© Fran Parente
Guaecá House / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Beam
© Fran Parente
Guaecá House / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Beam
© Fran Parente

In the upper volume, supported only in the longitudinal form of the ground floor, even more, introspective and cozy environments were idealized. With a surface in wood on its north face, which also leads to the access to the bedrooms, the block stands out naturally from the ground floor. Besides that, the drawing also transformed what was social on the ground floor into two green and private terraces, an uncovered area that looks at the Guaecá sea.

Guaecá House / Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fran Parente

