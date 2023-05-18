26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023

Save this picture! Castle of Morella Restoration / Carquero Arquitectura. Morella, Spain. Image © Joan Roig

On the occasion of the sixth edition of the AHI European Heritage Intervention Award, the 26 selected projects within the categories of Built Heritage and Outdoor Spaces have been announced, among a total of 241 projects submitted from 28 different European countries.

Organized with the support of the College of Architects of Catalonia (COAC), the AHI European Heritage Intervention Award seeks to make visible and recognize good practices in European heritage interventions. The verdict of this biennial competition will exhibit the winning and finalist works in the four categories of the Award (Built Heritage, Outdoor Spaces, Planning and Dissemination) next Thursday, June 1st, in the Pau Gil Room of the Hospital de Sant Pau, Barcelona.

Find below all the selected projects.

Category A: Built Heritage

Within the category of Intervention in Built Heritage, the international jury composed of Dikkie Scipio, Susana Valbuena, and Kimmo Lintula, selected the following 16 works from a total of 174 projects submitted.

Bijloke Concert Hall / DRDH Architects and Julian Harrap Architects

Ghent, Belgium

Castle of Morella Restoration / Carquero Arquitectura

Morella, Spain

Quadrangle Building, King’s College / Hall McKnight

London, United Kingdom

Ortega Marañón Foundation / Junquera Arquitectos

Madrid, Spain

Rehabilitation of the Union of Cooperators of Gavà / Meritxell Inaraja

Gavà, Spain

Straf! School met lef / a2o architecten and AAC architecture

Beringen, Belgium

La Carbonería / OSS Office for Strategic Spaces

Barcelona, Spain

Tobacco factory Linz - House Havana / Kaltenbacher architektur and STEINBAUER

Linz, Austria

Neue Nationalgalerie / David Chipperfield Architects

Berlin, Germany

Monsaraz Fortifications – west and south barbican path / Pedro Pacheco Arquitectos

Reguengos de Monsaraz, Portugal

Ombú Office Building / Foster + Partners

Madrid, Spain

Bolhão Market / Nuno Valentim, Arquitectura e Reabilitação

Porto, Portugal

Wintercircus Renovation / Atelier Kempe Thill + Baro Architectuur bv + SUMproject

Ghent, Belgium

Galenicum Headquarters / HARQUITECTES

Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain

Antwerp City Hall / HUB + Bureau Bouwtechniek + Origin Architecture and Engineering

Antwerp, Belgium

V&A Museum / AL_A

London, United Kingdom

Category B: Outdoor Spaces

Within the category of Outdoor Spaces, the international jury formed by Chris Rankin, Pasqual Herrero, and Maria Viñé has selected the following 10 works, from the 31 proposed.

Park of Culture Antonio Caregaro Negrin / MADE associate

Mogliano Veneto, Italy

Last Chance for a Slow Dance Covered Public Space / Behark

Larrabetzu, Spain

Almadraba de Nueva Umbría Landscape Interventions / sol89

Lepe, Spain

El Tanque Garden: Industrial Heritage and Nature / Fernando Menis

Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Gasworks Area / sweco

Stockholm, Sweden

Trazas de Pontevedra / Agi Architects

Pontevedra, Spain

The airplane spot in the forest / Blancafort-Reus Arquitectura

Alhama de Murcia, Spain

Historic Path of Albacar / Sergio Valadez Mateos

Ronda, Spain

Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos

Álora, Spain

Rec Comtal in Vallbona / Carles Enrich Studio

Barcelona, Spain