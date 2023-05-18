Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023

On the occasion of the sixth edition of the AHI European Heritage Intervention Award, the 26 selected projects within the categories of Built Heritage and Outdoor Spaces have been announced, among a total of 241 projects submitted from 28 different European countries.

Organized with the support of the College of Architects of Catalonia (COAC), the AHI European Heritage Intervention Award seeks to make visible and recognize good practices in European heritage interventions. The verdict of this biennial competition will exhibit the winning and finalist works in the four categories of the Award (Built Heritage, Outdoor Spaces, Planning and Dissemination) next Thursday, June 1st, in the Pau Gil Room of the Hospital de Sant Pau, Barcelona.

Find below all the selected projects.

Category A: Built Heritage

Within the category of Intervention in Built Heritage, the international jury composed of Dikkie Scipio, Susana Valbuena, and Kimmo Lintula, selected the following 16 works from a total of 174 projects submitted.

Bijloke Concert Hall / DRDH Architects and Julian Harrap Architects
Ghent, Belgium

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 3 of 27
Bijloke Concert Hall / DRDH Architects y Julian Harrap Architects. Ghent, Belgium. Image © Karin Borghouts

Castle of Morella Restoration / Carquero Arquitectura
Morella, Spain

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 2 of 27
Castle of Morella Restoration / Carquero Arquitectura. Morella, Spain. Image © Joan Roig

Quadrangle Building, King’s College / Hall McKnight
London, United Kingdom

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 8 of 27
Quadrangle Building, King’s College / Hall McKnight. London, United Kingdom. Image © Johan Dehlin

Ortega Marañón Foundation / Junquera Arquitectos
Madrid, Spain

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 7 of 27
Ortega Marañón Foundation / Junquera Arquitectos. Madrid, Spain. Image © Lucía Gorostegui

Rehabilitation of the Union of Cooperators of Gavà / Meritxell Inaraja
Gavà, Spain

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 9 of 27
Rehabilitation of the Union of Cooperators of Gavà / Meritxell Inaraja. Gavà, Spain. Image © Adrià Goula

Straf! School met lef / a2o architecten and AAC architecture
Beringen, Belgium

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 10 of 27
Straf! School met lef / a2o architecten y AAC architecture. Beringen, Belgium. Image © Stijn Bollaert

La Carbonería / OSS Office for Strategic Spaces
Barcelona, Spain

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 15 of 27
La Carbonería / OSS Office for Strategic Spaces. Barcelona, Spain. Image © Simona Rota

Tobacco factory Linz - House Havana / Kaltenbacher architektur and STEINBAUER
Linz, Austria

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 17 of 27
Tobacco factory Linz - House Havana / Kaltenbacher architektur y STEINBAUER. Linz, Austria. Image Cortesía de Premio Europeo AHI (Architectural Heritage Intervention)

Neue Nationalgalerie / David Chipperfield Architects
Berlin, Germany

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 11 of 27
Neue Nationalgalerie / David Chipperfield Architects. Berlin, Germany. Image © Simon Menges

Monsaraz Fortifications – west and south barbican path / Pedro Pacheco Arquitectos
Reguengos de Monsaraz, Portugal

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 13 of 27
Monsaraz Fortifications – west and south barbican path / Pedro Pacheco Arquitectos. Reguengos de Monsaraz, Portugal. Image © Andre Cepeda

Ombú Office Building / Foster + Partners
Madrid, Spain

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 4 of 27
Ombú Office Building / Foster + Partners. Madrid, Spain. Image © Nigel Young

Bolhão Market / Nuno Valentim, Arquitectura e Reabilitação
Porto, Portugal

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 12 of 27
Bolhão Market / Nuno Valentim, Arquitectura e Reabilitação. Porto, Portugal. Image © Marta Maria Ferreira -Luís Ferreira Alves

Wintercircus Renovation / Atelier Kempe Thill + Baro Architectuur bv + SUMproject
Ghent, Belgium

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 5 of 27
Wintercircus Renovation / Atelier Kempe Thill + Baro Architectuur bv + SUMproject. Ghent, Belgium. Image © Ulrich Schwarz

Galenicum Headquarters / HARQUITECTES
Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 6 of 27
Galenicum Headquarters / HARQUITECTES. Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain. Image © Adrià Goula

Antwerp City Hall / HUB + Bureau Bouwtechniek + Origin Architecture and Engineering
Antwerp, Belgium

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 14 of 27
Antwerp City Hall / HUB + Bureau Bouwtechniek + Origin Architecture and Engineering. Antwerp, Belgium. Image © Stijn Bollaert

V&A Museum / AL_A
London, United Kingdom

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 16 of 27
Museo V&A / AL_A. London, United Kingdom. Image © Hufton + Crow

Category B: Outdoor Spaces

Within the category of Outdoor Spaces, the international jury formed by Chris Rankin, Pasqual Herrero, and Maria Viñé has selected the following 10 works, from the 31 proposed.

Park of Culture Antonio Caregaro Negrin / MADE associate
Mogliano Veneto, Italy

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 20 of 27
Park of Culture Antonio Caregaro Negrin / MADE associate. Mogliano Veneto, Italy. Image © Adriano Marangon

Last Chance for a Slow Dance Covered Public Space / Behark
Larrabetzu, Spain

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 21 of 27
Last Chance for a Slow Dance Covered Public Space / Behark. Larrabetzu, Spain. Image © Mikel Ibarluzea

Almadraba de Nueva Umbría Landscape Interventions / sol89
Lepe, Spain

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 24 of 27
Almadraba de Nueva Umbría Landscape Interventions / sol89. Lepe, Spain. Image © Fernando Alda

El Tanque Garden: Industrial Heritage and Nature / Fernando Menis
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 19 of 27
El Tanque Garden: Industrial Heritage and Nature / Fernando Menis. Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain. Image © Simona Rota

Gasworks Area / sweco
Stockholm, Sweden

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 27 of 27
Gasworks Area / sweco. Stockholm, Sweden. Image © Jann Lipka

Trazas de Pontevedra / Agi Architects
Pontevedra, Spain

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 18 of 27
Trazas de Pontevedra / Agi Architects. Pontevedra, Spain. Image © Héctor Santos Diez

The airplane spot in the forest / Blancafort-Reus Arquitectura
Alhama de Murcia, Spain

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 22 of 27
The airplane spot in the forest / Blancafort-Reus Arquitectura. Alhama de Murcia, Spain. Image © Joaquín Zamora

Historic Path of Albacar / Sergio Valadez Mateos
Ronda, Spain

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 26 of 27
Historic Path of Albacar / Sergio Valadez Mateos. Ronda, Spain. Image © Pablo Fernández Díaz-Fierros

Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos
Álora, Spain

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 25 of 27
Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos. Álora, Spain. Image © Fernando Alda

Rec Comtal in Vallbona / Carles Enrich Studio
Barcelona, Spain

26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023 - Image 23 of 27
Rec Comtal in Vallbona / Carles Enrich Studio. Barcelona, Spain. Image © Adrià Goula

