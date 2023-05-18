26 Projects Selected for the European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention 2023

On the occasion of the sixth edition of the AHI European Heritage Intervention Award, the 26 selected projects within the categories of Built Heritage and Outdoor Spaces have been announced, among a total of 241 projects submitted from 28 different European countries.
Organized with the support of the College of Architects of Catalonia (COAC), the AHI European Heritage Intervention Award seeks to make visible and recognize good practices in European heritage interventions. The verdict of this biennial competition will exhibit the winning and finalist works in the four categories of the Award (Built Heritage, Outdoor Spaces, Planning and Dissemination) next Thursday, June 1st, in the Pau Gil Room of the Hospital de Sant Pau, Barcelona.
Find below all the selected projects.
Category A: Built Heritage
Within the category of Intervention in Built Heritage, the international jury composed of Dikkie Scipio, Susana Valbuena, and Kimmo Lintula, selected the following 16 works from a total of 174 projects submitted.
Bijloke Concert Hall / DRDH Architects and Julian Harrap Architects
Ghent, Belgium
Castle of Morella Restoration / Carquero Arquitectura
Morella, Spain
Quadrangle Building, King’s College / Hall McKnight
London, United Kingdom
Ortega Marañón Foundation / Junquera Arquitectos
Madrid, Spain
Rehabilitation of the Union of Cooperators of Gavà / Meritxell Inaraja
Gavà, Spain
Straf! School met lef / a2o architecten and AAC architecture
Beringen, Belgium
La Carbonería / OSS Office for Strategic Spaces
Barcelona, Spain
Tobacco factory Linz - House Havana / Kaltenbacher architektur and STEINBAUER
Linz, Austria
Neue Nationalgalerie / David Chipperfield Architects
Berlin, Germany
Monsaraz Fortifications – west and south barbican path / Pedro Pacheco Arquitectos
Reguengos de Monsaraz, Portugal
Ombú Office Building / Foster + Partners
Madrid, Spain
Bolhão Market / Nuno Valentim, Arquitectura e Reabilitação
Porto, Portugal
Wintercircus Renovation / Atelier Kempe Thill + Baro Architectuur bv + SUMproject
Ghent, Belgium
Galenicum Headquarters / HARQUITECTES
Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
Antwerp City Hall / HUB + Bureau Bouwtechniek + Origin Architecture and Engineering
Antwerp, Belgium
V&A Museum / AL_A
London, United Kingdom
Category B: Outdoor Spaces
Within the category of Outdoor Spaces, the international jury formed by Chris Rankin, Pasqual Herrero, and Maria Viñé has selected the following 10 works, from the 31 proposed.
Park of Culture Antonio Caregaro Negrin / MADE associate
Mogliano Veneto, Italy
Last Chance for a Slow Dance Covered Public Space / Behark
Larrabetzu, Spain
Almadraba de Nueva Umbría Landscape Interventions / sol89
Lepe, Spain
El Tanque Garden: Industrial Heritage and Nature / Fernando Menis
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Gasworks Area / sweco
Stockholm, Sweden
Trazas de Pontevedra / Agi Architects
Pontevedra, Spain
The airplane spot in the forest / Blancafort-Reus Arquitectura
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Historic Path of Albacar / Sergio Valadez Mateos
Ronda, Spain
Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos
Álora, Spain
Rec Comtal in Vallbona / Carles Enrich Studio
Barcelona, Spain