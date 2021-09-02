We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Restoration
  Spain
  Castle of Morella Restoration / Carquero Arquitectura

Castle of Morella Restoration / Carquero Arquitectura

Castle of Morella Restoration / Carquero Arquitectura

© Joan Roig© Joan Roig© Joan Roig© Joan Roig+ 26

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Restoration, Historic Preservation
Morella, Spain
  Promoter: SG del Instituto del Patrimonio Cultural de España, Dirección General de Bellas Artes
  Collaborators: Cristina Pérez Prado, Joaquín Martín Rizo, Alejandro Izquierdo Toscano, Gloria Rivero Lamela
  Technical Architect: Fermín Font Mezquita
  Archaeologist: Ramiro Pérez Millán
  Construction Manager: Josep Brazo i Ramírez
  Joinery: Subirats
  City: Morella
  Country: Spain
© Joan Roig
© Joan Roig

Text description provided by the architects. The general criteria for the intervention was to restore and consolidate the existing masonry, maintaining their ruinous physiognomy, mainly in their crowns, hollows, and surfaces, avoiding reinterpretation of the original state

© Joan Roig
© Joan Roig
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Joan Roig
© Joan Roig

For the necessary added structural elements, have been used compatible materials such as lime concrete, stainless steel, and glass fiber reinforcing, with tones and textures that integrate with the rest of the interesting historical stratigraphy of the existing and discovered masonry. In the same way, for the necessary added functional elements such as carpentry, it has been used stainless steel with titanium steam treatment, giving it a finish that integrates with the rest of the intervention. 

© Joan Roig
© Joan Roig

In the area of the loopholed wall, about 70 meters long and about 14 meters high, the main work has been focused on structural consolidation, being at risk of collapse, as well as the cleaning and restoration. Outside the walls, four buttresses have been placed, reinforcing the foundation, recovering the exported land, and sealing and consolidating cracks.

© Joan Roig
© Joan Roig
Sección
Sección
© Joan Roig
© Joan Roig
© Joan Roig
© Joan Roig

In the interior of the walls, an important volume from Carlist War period fillings has been removed because they affected structurally the wall, appearing numerous archaeological remains, deposited in the Museum of the Castle of Morella, as well as the finding of three lime ovens, leaving visible medieval rammed-earth that remained hidden. For the collection of rainwater, the main cause of the pathologies caused in the masonry of the Castle, a system of diffuse pavements and pipes have been arranged that direct the waters to a pre-existing outdoor pool.

© Joan Roig
© Joan Roig

The access to the Sant Francesc Tower has been recovered by the execution of the roof in its wall-walks annex, its stairs, and the increase of the semi-demolished wall and the tense. All the masonry has been restored, including the ramp and its annex building.

© Joan Roig
© Joan Roig
Sección
Sección
© Joan Roig
© Joan Roig

In the area of Pardala Tower, the entire filling has been emptied to its original level to be able to waterproof and systematize the collection of water, executing his lost cover. The exterior masonry has been restored, with curious finds such as cannonballs embedded in the Tower, or a hidden gunboat.

© Joan Roig
© Joan Roig

Project location

Address: Morella, Castellon, Spain

Carquero Arquitectura
Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Restoration Historic Preservation Spain
Cite: "Castle of Morella Restoration / Carquero Arquitectura" [Consolidación y restauración en el castillo de Morella / Carquero Arquitectura] 02 Sep 2021. ArchDaily.

