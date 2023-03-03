Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Preservation Site
  4. Spain
  5. Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos

Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos

Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos

Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Interior Photography, WindowsAljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Interior Photography, Arch, ArcadeAljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsAljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Stairs, FacadeAljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Preservation Site, Cultural Center, Historic Preservation
Alora, Spain
  • Architects: WaterScales arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  297
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Fernando Alda Calvo, Ayuntamiento de Álora
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Granitos Quintana, Pavysan SL, Philips exterior
  • Lead Architect : Carmen Barrós Velázquez y Francisco J. del Corral del Campo
  • Technical Architect : Fernando Casquero Lacort
  • Civil Engineer : Jesus Hernandez Martí
  • Historian Archaeological Museum Of Alora : María José Sánchez Rodríguez
  • Architecture Collaboration : Elena Rodríguez Rodríguez, Marta Gragera Caballero, Laura Postigo Fliquete, Sofía Gómez Ramírez
  • Sponsor : Ayuntamiento de Álora
  • Builder : IM Instalaciones y obras S.L.
  • Metalwork : Francisco Ruiz SL, Álora
  • Lighting Installation : Electricidad Romero SL
  • Granite Paving : Granitos Quintana SL, Quintana de la Serena
  • City : Alora
  • Country : Spain
Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Fernando Alda Calvo
Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Image 24 of 27
Site Plan
Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Alda Calvo

Text description provided by the architects. Void of times and textures. About the place. The demolition of the house of Pepe Rosas, a well-known flamenco singer, in the city's historic center of Álora, created an urban void with views, both through an archaeological industrial space of the XVI century and through the Arab castle.

Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Alda Calvo
Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Image 20 of 27
Sketch
Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Fernando Alda Calvo

During the excavations, appeared some interesting spaces. In the southern half, three storerooms keep seventeen semi-buried jars built during the XVI century. In the north one, traditional stairs for animals lead to a horse shed. Afterward, we could descend to a second level, which opened to views of the village. The place is an open space that suggests the discovery of past traces.

Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs
© Fernando Alda Calvo
Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Image 25 of 27
Access Floor Plan
Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Alda Calvo

About the project. We propose travel across the void, the historical legacy of textures, materials, spaces, and views, in order to understand the historical period of the city. We recover the façade line thanks to a thick brick wall in white texture. It is cut in order to create a mysterious discovery of the inner space.

Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Alda Calvo
Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Image 22 of 27
Sketch
Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Fernando Alda Calvo

On the street side, a line made with spikes shows the trace of the ancient entrance to Pepe Rosa’s house. Also, a spy hole invites discovering an unusual view of the hill and the castle.

Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Arch, Arcade
© Fernando Alda Calvo
Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Image 21 of 27
Sketch
Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade
© Fernando Alda Calvo

After a narrow entrance, the space appears and is activated thanks to a metallic runway. Built with overlapping pieces, it tries to be made of transparencies. It is a platform for both discovering the downstairs store spaces and also a viewpoint towards the horizon. The veranda shows and guides. Some perforated texts give information about near spaces. Others, aerial ones, point out landscape milestones such as the castle and the hills. The veranda is a filter, strip that shows the path to the traveler following different remarkable materials that explain ancient uses.

Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Fernando Alda Calvo
Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Image 27 of 27
Section
Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Fernando Alda Calvo
Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Interior Photography, Fence
© Fernando Alda Calvo

The concrete stairs spill into the horse shed. From this point, the intervention is just a haptic experience of textures thanks to a fluid pavement and light verandas. Downstairs, on the second level, a vibrating wall has two windows. Thanks to a light stair, made as a metallic floating carpet, the traveler crosses the second hole in order to discover the storerooms, the mysterious heart of the ancient typology that joins housing with industrial use. The pavement, thanks to its own geometry help visitors to understand its ancient values.

Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Brick
© Fernando Alda Calvo
Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Image 19 of 27
Sketch
Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch
© Ayuntamiento de Álora

The void, a place for feeling time and history, is a kind of resonance box of lights and sounds that make us travel to the essence of the cultural landscape of Álora.

Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Fernando Alda Calvo

Project gallery

Project location

Address:C. Atras, 27, 29500 Alora, Malaga, Spain

WaterScales arquitectos
Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPreservation SiteCultural CenterHistoric PreservationSpain

Cite: "Aljibes Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos" [Mirador de los Aljibes / WaterScales arquitectos] 03 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996819/aljibes-viewpoint-waterscales-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

