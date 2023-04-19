Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility

Save this picture! House Renovation in Gracia / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes. Image © Judith Casas Sayós

In Spain, the implementation of integrated kitchens in homes has become increasingly common in contemporary architecture. Although there are various configurations and designs that are applied according to the customs and cultures of societies, as we saw in Argentina or Uruguay, the essence of conceiving the kitchen space as a hub of activities and a gathering space among its inhabitants and visitors is a common factor. This has led architects to try to find innovative ways, technologies, or materials that achieve an aesthetic and harmony capable of providing functionality, spaciousness, and flexibility to homes.

Integrating kitchens with living-dining rooms, circulation spaces, or even outdoor areas, involves making certain design decisions, such as simply selecting features to highlight or conceal in these spaces. Variables such as the color of the furniture, the choice of lighting fixtures, the installation of appliances in certain locations, and the organization of space provide a wide range of opportunities to create more flexible spaces that are easily adaptable to future changes.

We have compiled a list of 50 contemporary kitchens built between 2020 and 2023, choosing houses within Spanish territory that, through the use of various materials, colors, and textures in modern, rustic, or more traditional designs, use both islands as well as countertops and longitudinal bars, adopting the most diverse arrangements and shapes.

108ERA Renovation of a farmhouse in Granera / Vallribera Arquitectes. Image © José Hevia

OLG50 House / Sara Elizagarte + OE Arkitektura. Image © Biderbost Photo

NAU House / MUKA Arquitectura. Image © Javier Callejas

NZ10 Apartment / Auba studio. Image © José Hevia

Wiik House / DTR_studio. Image © Juanan Barros

SL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos. Image © Manolo Espaliú

ShowPass Refurbishment / Energiehaus Arquitectos. Image © Pol Viladoms

House in Monte el Pardo / Slow Studio. Image © Salva López

Banlusa House / Sara Acebes Anta. Image © Víctor de la Fuente Pérez

Two Houses at Vidrà / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Flajszer

House between party walls / AR3 Arquitectes. Image © Milena Villalba

Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos. Image © José Hevia

Convent House / Pineda Monedero. Image © José Hevia

Battery House / NORA studio. Image © Ricard López

Casa de ladrillo en La Eliana / sanchis olivares. Image Cortesía de Álvaro Olivares

Gava Beach House / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge. Image © Adrià Goula

Industrial Recovery Blasón / BURR. Image © Maru Serrano

House Renovation in Gracia / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes. Image © Judith Casas Sayós

House in Massís del Garraf / Slow Studio. Image © Carla Step

Casa del Calvari / ENDALT Arquitectes. Image © David Zarzoso

Canyes House / undos arquitectura cooperativa. Image © La Renderia

House in La Garriga / Isla Architects. Image © Luis Díaz Díaz

Shelter of a Wall House / Agora Arquitectura. Image © Joan Casals Pañella

House in Hills of Madrid / Slow Studio. Image © Salva López

Berro House / Jimenez Linares. Image © David Zarzoso

Casa Lurbe / Abalosllopis Arquitectos + Jordi Marset. Image © Mariela Apollonio

N70 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos. Image © Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Casa en el Ensanche / Destudio Arquitectura. Image © BaconStudio

House on Muntanya Street / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Flajszer

Can Daudor / Aramé Studio. Image © Del Rio Bani

Es Pou. Vivienda en Formentera / Marià Castelló Martínez. Image Cortesía de Marià Castelló

House C / Martin Lejarraga Oficina de Arquitectura. Image © David Frutos

100JOA New Construction of a House Between Dividing Walls / Vallribera Arquitectes. Image © José Hevia

MG08 Housing / BURR Studio. Image © José Hevia

Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR + Alejandro Suarez. Image © José María Nicolás Paredes

Cantó House / Piano Piano Studio. Image © Milena Villalba

House Between Party Walls / Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos. Image © Luis Díaz Díaz

Housing in the Historic Center of Vigo / Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos. Image © Héctor Santos Díez

Rehabilitation in Muruzabal de Andion / Lourdes Martínez Nieto Arquitectura y Diseño. Image © Belén Imaz

House FRU / Roberto Lebrero + Borja Gómez. Image © Imagen Subliminal

The Llana House / Héctor Navarro + ARKHITEKTON. Image © Imágen Subliminal

Casa 22 Avellaners / Guillem Carrera. Image © Adrià Goula

Villa Serrano / CRUX arquitectos. Image © Milena Villalba

Jaume's House / Guillem Carrera. Image © Adrià Goula

House 905 / HARQUITECTES. Image © Adrià Goula

Rei 164 House / DG Estudio. Image © Mariela Apollonio

Fuster House / arqbag. Image © Marc Díaz

GT House / Diàfan Arquitectura. Image © Interior Mallorca

Casa Rec / Guallart Architects. Image Cortesía de Guallart Architects