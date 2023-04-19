Submit a Project Advertise
  Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility

In Spain, the implementation of integrated kitchens in homes has become increasingly common in contemporary architecture. Although there are various configurations and designs that are applied according to the customs and cultures of societies, as we saw in Argentina or Uruguay, the essence of conceiving the kitchen space as a hub of activities and a gathering space among its inhabitants and visitors is a common factor. This has led architects to try to find innovative ways, technologies, or materials that achieve an aesthetic and harmony capable of providing functionality, spaciousness, and flexibility to homes.

Integrating kitchens with living-dining rooms, circulation spaces, or even outdoor areas, involves making certain design decisions, such as simply selecting features to highlight or conceal in these spaces. Variables such as the color of the furniture, the choice of lighting fixtures, the installation of appliances in certain locations, and the organization of space provide a wide range of opportunities to create more flexible spaces that are easily adaptable to future changes.

We have compiled a list of 50 contemporary kitchens built between 2020 and 2023, choosing houses within Spanish territory that, through the use of various materials, colors, and textures in modern, rustic, or more traditional designs, use both islands as well as countertops and longitudinal bars, adopting the most diverse arrangements and shapes.

108ERA Renovation of a farmhouse in Granera / Vallribera Arquitectes

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 4 of 101
108ERA Renovation of a farmhouse in Granera / Vallribera Arquitectes. Image © José Hevia
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 5 of 101
108ERA Renovation of a farmhouse in Granera / Vallribera Arquitectes

OLG50 House / Sara Elizagarte + OE Arkitektura

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 8 of 101
OLG50 House / Sara Elizagarte + OE Arkitektura. Image © Biderbost Photo
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 9 of 101
OLG50 House / Sara Elizagarte + OE Arkitektura

NAU House / MUKA Arquitectura

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 26 of 101
NAU House / MUKA Arquitectura. Image © Javier Callejas
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 27 of 101
NAU House / MUKA Arquitectura

NZ10 Apartment / Auba studio

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 12 of 101
NZ10 Apartment / Auba studio. Image © José Hevia
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 13 of 101
NZ10 Apartment / Auba studio

Wiik House / DTR_studio

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 38 of 101
Wiik House / DTR_studio. Image © Juanan Barros
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 39 of 101
Wiik House / DTR_studio

Collumpio House / MACH

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 56 of 101
Collumpio House / MACH. Image © DelRioBani
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 57 of 101
Collumpio House / MACH

SL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 48 of 101
SL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos. Image © Manolo Espaliú
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 49 of 101
SL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos

ShowPass Refurbishment / Energiehaus Arquitectos

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 22 of 101
ShowPass Refurbishment / Energiehaus Arquitectos. Image © Pol Viladoms
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 23 of 101
ShowPass Refurbishment / Energiehaus Arquitectos

House in Monte el Pardo / Slow Studio

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 16 of 101
House in Monte el Pardo / Slow Studio. Image © Salva López
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 17 of 101
House in Monte el Pardo / Slow Studio

Banlusa House / Sara Acebes Anta

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 30 of 101
Banlusa House / Sara Acebes Anta. Image © Víctor de la Fuente Pérez
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 31 of 101
Banlusa House / Sara Acebes Anta

Two Houses at Vidrà / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 50 of 101
Two Houses at Vidrà / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Flajszer
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 51 of 101
Two Houses at Vidrà / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura

House between party walls / AR3 Arquitectes

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 28 of 101
House between party walls / AR3 Arquitectes. Image © Milena Villalba
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 29 of 101
House between party walls / AR3 Arquitectes

Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 52 of 101
Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos. Image © José Hevia
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 53 of 101
Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos

Convent House / Pineda Monedero

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 54 of 101
Convent House / Pineda Monedero. Image © José Hevia
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 55 of 101
Convent House / Pineda Monedero

Battery House / NORA studio

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 2 of 101
Battery House / NORA studio. Image © Ricard López
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 3 of 101
Battery House / NORA studio

Brick House in La Eliana / sanchis olivares

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 6 of 101
Casa de ladrillo en La Eliana / sanchis olivares. Image Cortesía de Álvaro Olivares
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 7 of 101
Brick House in La Eliana / sanchis olivares

Gava Beach House / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 10 of 101
Gava Beach House / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge. Image © Adrià Goula
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 11 of 101
Gava Beach House / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge

Industrial Recovery Blasón / BURR

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 20 of 101
Industrial Recovery Blasón / BURR. Image © Maru Serrano
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 21 of 101
Industrial Recovery Blasón / BURR

House Renovation in Gracia / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 60 of 101
House Renovation in Gracia / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes. Image © Judith Casas Sayós
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 61 of 101
Reforma de vivienda en Gracia / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes

House in Massís del Garraf / Slow Studio

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 58 of 101
House in Massís del Garraf / Slow Studio. Image © Carla Step
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 59 of 101
House in Massís del Garraf / Slow Studio

Casa del Calvari / ENDALT Arquitectes

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 68 of 101
Casa del Calvari / ENDALT Arquitectes. Image © David Zarzoso
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 69 of 101
Casa del Calvari / ENDALT Arquitectes

Canyes House / undos arquitectura cooperativa

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 74 of 101
Canyes House / undos arquitectura cooperativa. Image © La Renderia
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 75 of 101
Canyes House / undos arquitectura cooperativa

House in La Garriga / Isla Architects

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 94 of 101
House in La Garriga / Isla Architects. Image © Luis Díaz Díaz
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 95 of 101
House in La Garriga / Isla Architects

Shelter of a Wall House / Agora Arquitectura

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 14 of 101
Shelter of a Wall House / Agora Arquitectura. Image © Joan Casals Pañella
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 15 of 101
Shelter of a Wall House / Agora Arquitectura

House in Hills of Madrid / Slow Studio

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 24 of 101
House in Hills of Madrid / Slow Studio. Image © Salva López
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 25 of 101
House in Hills of Madrid / Slow Studio

Berro House / Jimenez Linares

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 18 of 101
Berro House / Jimenez Linares. Image © David Zarzoso
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 19 of 101
Berro House / Jimenez Linares

Casa Lurbe / Abalosllopis Arquitectos + Jordi Marset

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 32 of 101
Casa Lurbe / Abalosllopis Arquitectos + Jordi Marset. Image © Mariela Apollonio
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 33 of 101
Casa Lurbe / Abalosllopis Arquitectos + Jordi Marset

N70 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 34 of 101
N70 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos. Image © Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 35 of 101
N70 House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Casa en el Ensanche / Destudio Arquitectura

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 36 of 101
Casa en el Ensanche / Destudio Arquitectura. Image © BaconStudio
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 37 of 101
Casa en el Ensanche / Destudio Arquitectura

House on Muntanya Street / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 40 of 101
House on Muntanya Street / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Flajszer
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 41 of 101
House on Muntanya Street / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura

Can Daudor / Aramé Studio

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 42 of 101
Can Daudor / Aramé Studio. Image © Del Rio Bani
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 43 of 101
Can Daudor / Aramé Studio

Es Pou House in Formentera / Marià Castelló Martínez

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 44 of 101
Es Pou. Vivienda en Formentera / Marià Castelló Martínez. Image Cortesía de Marià Castelló
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 45 of 101
Es Pou House in Formentera / Marià Castelló Martínez

House C / Martin Lejarraga Oficina de Arquitectura

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 46 of 101
House C / Martin Lejarraga Oficina de Arquitectura. Image © David Frutos
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 47 of 101
House C / Martin Lejarraga Oficina de Arquitectura

100JOA New Construction of a House Between Dividing Walls / Vallribera Arquitectes

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 62 of 101
100JOA New Construction of a House Between Dividing Walls / Vallribera Arquitectes. Image © José Hevia
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 63 of 101
100JOA New Construction of a House Between Dividing Walls / Vallribera Arquitectes

MG08 Housing / BURR Studio

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 92 of 101
MG08 Housing / BURR Studio. Image © José Hevia
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 93 of 101
MG08 Housing / BURR Studio

Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR + Alejandro Suarez

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 90 of 101
Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR + Alejandro Suarez. Image © José María Nicolás Paredes
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 91 of 101
Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR + Alejandro Suarez

Cantó House / Piano Piano Studio

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 96 of 101
Cantó House / Piano Piano Studio. Image © Milena Villalba
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 97 of 101
Cantó House / Piano Piano Studio

House Between Party Walls / Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 98 of 101
House Between Party Walls / Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos. Image © Luis Díaz Díaz
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 99 of 101
House Between Party Walls / Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos

Housing in the Historic Center of Vigo / Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 84 of 101
Housing in the Historic Center of Vigo / Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos. Image © Héctor Santos Díez
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 85 of 101
Housing in the Historic Center of Vigo / Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos

Rehabilitation in Muruzabal de Andion / Lourdes Martínez Nieto Arquitectura y Diseño

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 72 of 101
Rehabilitation in Muruzabal de Andion / Lourdes Martínez Nieto Arquitectura y Diseño. Image © Belén Imaz
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 73 of 101
Rehabilitation in Muruzabal de Andion / Lourdes Martínez Nieto Arquitectura y Diseño

House FRU / Roberto Lebrero + Borja Gómez

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 64 of 101
House FRU / Roberto Lebrero + Borja Gómez. Image © Imagen Subliminal
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 65 of 101
House FRU / Roberto Lebrero + Borja Gómez

The Llana House / Héctor Navarro + ARKHITEKTON

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 66 of 101
The Llana House / Héctor Navarro + ARKHITEKTON. Image © Imágen Subliminal
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 67 of 101
The Llana House / Héctor Navarro + ARKHITEKTON

Casa 22 Avellaners / Guillem Carrera

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 78 of 101
Casa 22 Avellaners / Guillem Carrera. Image © Adrià Goula
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 79 of 101
Casa 22 Avellaners / Guillem Carrera

Villa Serrano / CRUX arquitectos

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 70 of 101
Villa Serrano / CRUX arquitectos. Image © Milena Villalba
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 71 of 101
Villa Serrano / CRUX arquitectos

Jaume's House / Guillem Carrera

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 80 of 101
Jaume's House / Guillem Carrera. Image © Adrià Goula
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 81 of 101
Jaume's House / Guillem Carrera

House 905 / HARQUITECTES

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 100 of 101
House 905 / HARQUITECTES. Image © Adrià Goula
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 101 of 101
House 905 / HARQUITECTES

Rei 164 House / DG Estudio

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 82 of 101
Rei 164 House / DG Estudio. Image © Mariela Apollonio
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 83 of 101
Rei 164 House / DG Estudio

Fuster House / arqbag

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 86 of 101
Fuster House / arqbag. Image © Marc Díaz
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 87 of 101
Fuster House / arqbag

GT House / Diàfan Arquitectura

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 88 of 101
GT House / Diàfan Arquitectura. Image © Interior Mallorca
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 89 of 101
GT House / Diàfan Arquitectura

Rec House / Guallart Architects

Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 76 of 101
Casa Rec / Guallart Architects. Image Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility - Image 77 of 101
Rec House / Guallart Architects

Would you like to publish your work, post an article or send comments? Feel free to contact us through this form.

