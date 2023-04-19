Integrated Kitchens in Spanish Homes: 50 Houses that Add Spaciousness and Flexibility

In Spain, the implementation of integrated kitchens in homes has become increasingly common in contemporary architecture. Although there are various configurations and designs that are applied according to the customs and cultures of societies, as we saw in Argentina or Uruguay, the essence of conceiving the kitchen space as a hub of activities and a gathering space among its inhabitants and visitors is a common factor. This has led architects to try to find innovative ways, technologies, or materials that achieve an aesthetic and harmony capable of providing functionality, spaciousness, and flexibility to homes.
Integrating kitchens with living-dining rooms, circulation spaces, or even outdoor areas, involves making certain design decisions, such as simply selecting features to highlight or conceal in these spaces. Variables such as the color of the furniture, the choice of lighting fixtures, the installation of appliances in certain locations, and the organization of space provide a wide range of opportunities to create more flexible spaces that are easily adaptable to future changes.
We have compiled a list of 50 contemporary kitchens built between 2020 and 2023, choosing houses within Spanish territory that, through the use of various materials, colors, and textures in modern, rustic, or more traditional designs, use both islands as well as countertops and longitudinal bars, adopting the most diverse arrangements and shapes.
108ERA Renovation of a farmhouse in Granera / Vallribera Arquitectes
OLG50 House / Sara Elizagarte + OE Arkitektura
NAU House / MUKA Arquitectura
NZ10 Apartment / Auba studio
Wiik House / DTR_studio
Collumpio House / MACH
SL64 House / Serra Norte Arquitectos
ShowPass Refurbishment / Energiehaus Arquitectos
House in Monte el Pardo / Slow Studio
Banlusa House / Sara Acebes Anta
Two Houses at Vidrà / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura
House between party walls / AR3 Arquitectes
Reforma Galileo / Pulso Arquitectos
Convent House / Pineda Monedero
Battery House / NORA studio
Brick House in La Eliana / sanchis olivares
Gava Beach House / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge
Industrial Recovery Blasón / BURR
House Renovation in Gracia / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes
House in Massís del Garraf / Slow Studio
Casa del Calvari / ENDALT Arquitectes
Canyes House / undos arquitectura cooperativa
House in La Garriga / Isla Architects
Shelter of a Wall House / Agora Arquitectura
House in Hills of Madrid / Slow Studio
Berro House / Jimenez Linares
Casa Lurbe / Abalosllopis Arquitectos + Jordi Marset
N70 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Casa en el Ensanche / Destudio Arquitectura
House on Muntanya Street / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura
Can Daudor / Aramé Studio
Es Pou House in Formentera / Marià Castelló Martínez
House C / Martin Lejarraga Oficina de Arquitectura
100JOA New Construction of a House Between Dividing Walls / Vallribera Arquitectes
MG08 Housing / BURR Studio
Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR + Alejandro Suarez
Cantó House / Piano Piano Studio
House Between Party Walls / Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos
Housing in the Historic Center of Vigo / Ansede Quintáns, arquitectos
Rehabilitation in Muruzabal de Andion / Lourdes Martínez Nieto Arquitectura y Diseño
House FRU / Roberto Lebrero + Borja Gómez
The Llana House / Héctor Navarro + ARKHITEKTON
Casa 22 Avellaners / Guillem Carrera
Villa Serrano / CRUX arquitectos
Jaume's House / Guillem Carrera
House 905 / HARQUITECTES
Rei 164 House / DG Estudio
Fuster House / arqbag
GT House / Diàfan Arquitectura
Rec House / Guallart Architects
