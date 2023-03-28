CHYBIK + KRISTOF Transforms Heritage Textile Factory Into Art Gallery in the Czech Republic

Save this picture! Pearl Gallery Renders. Image Courtesy of CHYBIK + KRISTOF

CHYBIK + KRISTOF architecture studio has been announced as the competition winners for a new cultural landmark that will transform and re-activate public space in Ústí nad Orlicí, Czech Republic. This former textile factory will be converted into a multifunctional cultural hub available to the public. The newly revitalized building will contribute to the existing cultural infrastructure, located near the main square of the city.

In 2009, the Pearl Textile factory shut down, with some features and facilities still intact. Namely, the main production building, designed by Pavel Janak, an office extension of the block and one machine building dating back to the 19th century. This heritage machine building will become a modern art gallery, serving the public and contributing significantly to the community. Moreover, this revitalization will allow the town to become the new cultural hub of the region, aiming to attract many European visitors.

Save this picture! Pearl Gallery Renders. Image Courtesy of CHYBIK + KRISTOF

The design studio, CHYBIK + KRISTOF, valued the significance of this built piece of local heritage. Considering the Pearl Factory’s symbolic significance, the chimney was used as a present reminder of the area’s industrial past. Stripped of its primary use, a newly added reflective sign transforms the chimney into Pearl Art Gallery’s sign, making it visible to the entire neighborhood. Additionally, two new public areas have been added to the property to activate the surrounding space. A courtyard and a Piazzetta in the frontal corner encourage an influx of visitors, and the café acts as a lively link between the main street and the tranquil heart of the city.

The building hosts new passages, carefully placed to allow for seamless movement between the public areas. This combination of features creates a multi-functional complex that is friendly and accessible to the public throughout the day. Dividing the two key design activities influenced the material selection: extensions and demolitions. In contrast to the previously exposed surfaces, which have been retained and restored with their uneven roughness, the new spatial elements are covered with a polished, metallic layer. Furthermore, to emphasize the industrial character of the location, construction elements like tiles and railings were kept and polished.

Save this picture! Existing Conditions. Image Courtesy of Město Ústí nad Orlicí

Restoration and cultural activation of heritage buildings are significant urban projects, providing the community with a sense of pride for their histories. This year, the Kalba Ice Factory in Sharjah, renovated by 51-1 Arquitectos, was reopened for the Sharjah Biennial 15. This abandoned fish feed mill was transformed into an art space, showcasing the significance of adaptive reuse. Similarly, in 2022 Perkins + Will renovated Building 12, built in 1941, to create a market and community gathering space in San Francisco. In Bilbao, Foster + Partners plan to restore the existing 20th-century building and design an expansion, creating the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum.