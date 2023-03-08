UNStudio, HKS, and Gehl Selected to Lead a Major Expansion of the Public Transit System in Austin, Texas

Save this picture! Austin, Texas. Image © Randall Stevens via Shutterstock

The Austin Transit Partnership has selected UNStudio, HKS, and Gehl to lead the architecture and urban design of Project Connect, a major expansion of the public transportation system in Austin, Texas, in the United States. The project is set to become a transformative investment, including and integrating the light rail system, expanded bus routes, and connectivity with more services across the city. The initiative is also voter-approved. In November 2020, Austin citizens approved Project Connect, leading to the creation of the independent entity Austin Transit Partnership charged with implementing the project. The citizens of Austin are invited to continue to get involved and provide feedback.

The trio of architecture and urban planning offices aims to design a human-centric transit experience that reflects Austin’s culture and landscape, while also integrating technological advancements. The team brings international and local expertise in the development of transit and public realm projects. In the shared statements, the three offices recognize the importance of this initiative for the city of Austin and its transformative potential. Mobility systems are most efficient when they are centered on people’s needs and when the mobility infrastructure is an integrated part of a high-quality public realm, according to Anna Muessig, Director at Gehl.

Design research is set to begin in March 2023. The project is developed in partnership with the City of Austin, CapMetro, and the community. In the spring of 2023, ATP is set to reveal an updated light rail implementation plan in accordance with the community’s vision and based on the principles of equity, sustainability, and transparency. In addition, an investment of $300 million towards Project Connect is planned to help prevent the displacement of people and to create more affordable places to live.

Austin is a city experiencing rapid change as more and more people are drawn to its high quality of life and vibrant cultural scene. Project Connect will advance this by creating a human-centric transit system that celebrates Austin’s culture, history, and diversity while making the city more accessible for all of its citizens through an efficient and sustainable transportation system. - Ben van Berkel, Founder and Principal Architect of UNStudio

UNStudio has also designed a prototype vision for a hyperloop transfer hub, intended to ultimately connect cities such as Amsterdam and Frankfurt in less than an hour. In collaboration with b720 Arquitectos, UNStudio has also been selected to deliver the integral remodeling for Madrid-Chamartín Clara Campoamor Station and its urban integration. On a similar note, Gehl Architects, in collaboration with 3XN I GXN and ConAm Management Corporation, have been selected to design a regenerative 15-minute community for San Diego in the United States. Austin-based office HKS is currently designing the Wilson Tower in Austin, a 315-meter-tall high-rise set to become the tallest residential tower in the US outside of New York City.