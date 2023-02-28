Who Should Win the 2023 Pritzker Prize?

Once the Pritzker family of Chicago through the Hyatt Foundation has revealed the announcement date of the 2023 Pritzker Prize Laureate, the speculation has begun to swirl around which architect or architects will be honored with "the profession’s highest honor."

Since the foundation does not allow public nomination nor disclosure of its selection methodology, the architecture and design community speculates who can be the laureate. If you take a look at the list of architects who have won already, you might realize that anything is possible.

As part of our yearly tradition, we want to hear from our community —not just about who presumably will, but about who should win the prize, and why. Cast your vote in the poll below and, in the meantime, explore who was expected to win according to our readers in the previous edition of the Pritzker Prize poll in 2022, 2021, and in 2020.

Keep in mind that neither ArchDaily nor members of the team endorse any candidate and this poll's results represent only those who voted.

Finally, we invite you to stay tuned to ArchDaily’s comprehensive coverage of the 2023 Pritzker Prize.