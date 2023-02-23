Snøhetta Unveils Design for New Innovation Hub and Elevated Gardens in Bangkok, Thailand

Snøhetta, in collaboration with MQDC, has released the design for Cloud 11, a large-scale mixed-use complex in the South Sukhumvit district in Bangkok, Thailand. The new development addresses the pressing need for urban green spaces in the densely built neighborhood. The project, measuring a total of 250.000 square meters, also aims to help transform the Sukhumvit into a hub for innovation and tech companies in the city while providing the area with a large, green public space and spaces for artists, makers, and tech entrepreneurs. Construction has already started, and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

The city of Bangkok is known for its buzzing street life and cultural and historical landmarks, but not so much for its green spaces. At just under 7 square meters of green space per resident, the city has one of the lowest amounts of public green space per capita compared to other Asian cities that have an average of 39 square meters per resident. Several local initiatives, such as the Green Bangkok 2030 and Enter Bangkok2050, hope to correct this. The architects responded to these needs by integrating spaces for community, cultural institutions, and 24-hour access public gardens into the design.

The elevated gardens include a big central lawn and several pocket parks dispersed throughout the complex. These spaces also provide opportunities for different activities within the neighborhood. The main courtyard becomes the community heart of the projects, with carefully landscaped greenery that emphasizes the airiness of the complex. Large openings in the structure allow for natural airflow, while the adjacent treated water canal is showcased as an educational initiative for the public.

Various amenities within the development cater to the changing lifestyle of the neighborhood. Several restaurants operating from a centralized kitchen, a gym, and a wide selection of retail stores and two hotels bring interest to the project. The cultural offering is completed with the inclusion of a library, educational venues, and creative workspaces fit for the modern, hybrid way of working from home or outside the office. The project is also easily accessible through public transportation.

In order to manage the development at different scales, Snøhetta and MQDC have designed a system of interconnected services to preserve the flexibility and adaptability of the building in the future. Automated warehouses are linked to the central kitchen to create a continuous omnichannel system for food and non-food produce. This solution also aims to reduce food waste and enhance a more efficient use of resources and ingredients. Furthermore, a centralized distribution hub will manage deliveries and all loading infrastructure.

We have had the opportunity to create not only a building but a new neighborhood in the center of Bangkok. An urban artifact providing a thriving place for culture and creation, and green public spaces that will improve the quality of life for people living in the South Sukhumvit area. With an increasing number of people moving into urban areas, it is crucial to develop communities fit to accommodate the needs of future cities in a sustainable way, both socially and environmentally. - Kjetil Trædal Thorsen, Founding Partner of Snøhetta

