These Are the Winning Projects of the Pan American Biennial of Architecture of Quito 2022 (BAQ2022)

The Pan American Biennial of Architecture of Quito (BAQ2022) ended on November 18th. Organized by the Pichincha Provincial College of Architects of Ecuador (CAE-P), it has been held since 1978 with the aim of promoting dialogue, exchange, and reflection on architecture and the contemporary city. During this edition, the intention was to address the theme "Inflections: Seeing again", with the aim of providing a space for discussion and debate on architecture around the moments of inflection in history.

On the closing day, the winning projects for both the National Award and the Pan American Award were announced from among the nearly 60 selected finalists. At the same time, the winners of the Social Habitat and Sustainability Award were announced from among 8 selected finalists, as well as the two works that jointly won the Biennial Grand Prize. See all the winners below.

National Award

Single-family Dwelling

Pitaya House / Taller General + Jose María Sáez

Authors: José María Sáez, Florencia Sobrero, Martín Real Buenaño

Mindo, Ecuador

Multi-family Dwelling

Villanueva Residences

Authors: Fernanda Esquetini, Pablo Puente Rodríguez

Quito, Ecuador

Facilities

Rioquinto

Authors: Carlos Espinoza, Alexis Schulman, Mateo Andrade, Luis Mario Balarezo, María Elisa Carrión, Ana Paulina Monsalve, Fredy Martínez

Cuenca, Ecuador

Cuenca Botanical Gardens Phase I

Authors: El Barranco Municipal Foundation

Cuenca, Ecuador

Administrative, institutional and corporate buildings

Administrative Building Balzay Campus Ucuenca

Authors: Javier García Solera, Javier Durán Aguilar, Ernesto Martínez Arenas, Pilar Fructuoso, Iván Sinchi, Dalton Paz, Gabriela Vásquez

Cuenca, Ecuador

Minimal architecture

La Cantera Lodging, overlooking Tungurahua

Design and construction: Marie Combette and Daniel Moreno Flores - Clients: Torres family - Engineering: Patricio Cevallos - Interns: Lorianne Breillad Richard, Valeria Alvarez, Andres Lozada - Master Mason: Jaime Vivanco - Locksmith: Juan Pillapa - Metal Construction: David Tayo, Byron Lidioma, Jorge Sasi, Fredy Achote - Wood Construction, Las Manos Sucias: Phillipe Frechou, Ted La Cruz, Pedro Marrero, Yoswar Marrero, Yonatan Rodríguez - Hydrosanitary: Geovanny Toaquiza - Photographs - Bicubik: Sebastián Crespo - Illustration: Sergio Calderón

Baños de agua santa, Ecuador

Intervention in heritage architecture or architecture of heritage interest

San Tola

Authors: Florencia Sobrero, Martín Real Buenaño

Quito, Ecuador

Intervention in non-heritage architecture

Los Nidos House of Cholán

Design and Construction: Marie Combette, Daniel Moreno Flores - Engineering: Patricio Cevallos - Clients: Fernanda Espinosa, Raúl Ayala - Senior Master: Luis Guamán - Officials: Daniel Cepeda, Paul Cepeda, Italo Vita - Master: Luis Araque - Design: David Rodríguez - Illustrations: Carlos Valverde -Photographs: Jag Studio - Hydrosanitary: Geovanny Toaquiza - Electricity: Luis Morales

Perucho, Ecuador

Intervention in public and/or collective space

Urban landscape intervention on the riverbanks of the city of Cuenca: "Ciclovía Cuenca Unida"

Authors: Pablo Esteban Ochoa Pesantez, Christian Cedillo Carrión, Santiago Israel Bravo Martínez

Cuenca, Ecuador

Panamerican Award

Single-family Dwelling

House with patio

Authors: Guillermo Hevia García, Catalina Poblete

Futrono, Chile

Multi-family Dwelling

Valois Building / José Cubilla

Authors: Jose Cubilla, Dahiana Nuñez, Mauricio Rojas Barrail, Camila Caffarena, Jorge Noreña

Asuncion, Paraguay

La Criolla Neighbourhood

Authors: Nicolás Guerra, Fernando De Rossa - Collaborators: Virginia Miguel, Fernando De Medina, Gabriela Álvarez Costa, Valentina Dallarosa, Leandro Renovales, Silvia Cáceres, Bruno Mayobre, Daisy Brandi, Claudia Curbelo

Paso de los Toros, Uruguay

Facilities

San Blas Pier

Authors: José Amozurrutia , Gabriela Carrillo, Israel Espín, Carlos Facio, Eric Valdez, Sofía Pavón, Roberto Rosales, Abraham Espíndola

San Blas, Mexico

Administrative, institutional, and corporate buildings

Research and Engineering Laboratories Building - Pontificia Universidad Javeriana of Bogota

Authors: Juan Pablo Ortiz , Pablo Forero, Julián Restrepo, Manuela Mosquera, Juan Carlos Cuberos, María Fernanda Villalba, Laura Concha, Santiago Palacio, Juan Manuel Maldonado, Jaime Ruiz, Ana Varona, Gina Morales, Daniela Silva, Diego Gutiérrez, Fabián Castiblanco, Julián Cortés, Juan David Velásquez, Ana María Lalinde

Bogota, Colombia

Minimal architecture

Arrachay 01 / Javier Mera Luna + Lesly Villagrán + María Beatriz Moncayo

Authors: Javier Mera Luna, María Beatriz Moncayo, Lesly Jordania Villagrán, Juan Subía

Quito, Ecuador

Intervention in heritage architecture or architecture of heritage interest

Grancolombiano Park

Authors: Jorge Emilio Buitrago Gutiérrez, Jaime Eduardo Cabal Mejía, Camilo Restrepo, Manuela Castillo, Luisa Fernanda Amaya, Juan Camilo Arboleda, Sebastián Muñoz, Mauricio Carvajal, Carlos Palacio, Daniela Valdez, Juan Pablo Giraldo, Ivanovha Benedetto, Manuela Castillo, Diana Valencia, Jaime Ng, Juan Camilo Arango, Cristian Camilo Ríos Abelló, Mariana Gil, Adriana García, Mariana Gil, Adriana García, Juan Camilo Ríos Abelló

Villa del Rosario, Colombia

Intervention in non-heritage architecture

Music House / Colectivo C733

Authors: José Amozurrutia , Gabriela Carrillo, Israel Espín, Carlos Facio, Eric Valdez, Álvaro Martínez, Fernando Venado, Eduardo Palomino

Nacajuca, Mexico

Intervention in public and/or collective space

Park in the Prado Centro Neighborhood

Authors: Edgar Mazo Zapata, Érica Martínez, Alejandro Restrepo, Santiago Hurtado, Louis Van Asten, Eduardo Tapia, Natalia Villada, Daniela Suarez, Giovanna Furlan, Paulina Jiménez, Martin Jaermann, Mauricio Jaramillo, Leonardo Correa, Nicolás Hermelín, Gabriel Zapata, Doris Valencia, Martín Toro, Lina Restrepo

Medellin, Colombia

Social and Sustainable Habitat Award

Social Habitat and Development

Urban Regeneration Donceles

Authors: Juan B. Carral O'gorman, Victor I. Ebergenyi Kelly, Pablo Gutierrez De La Peza Eduardo, Garcia Migoya, Jose M. Cobo Rodriguez, Manuel Sainz De La, Hidalga Yissel A. Nolasco Reyes, Valentina Bellego Barrera, Gerardo A. Pacheco Quiñones, Jorge A. Viñas Ortega, Patricio Manzo, Paloma Flores

Cancun, Mexico

Sustainable Architecture and Energy Efficiency

Sports Center and Interior Block Management at Turó de la Peira

Authors: Anna Noguera, Javier Fernández - Technical Architect: Dídac Dalmau - Structural calculations: Manel Fernández and Ton Coll. - Architects drafting team: Carles Rubio, Javier López, Lara Ferrer and Marc Busquets - Landscaper: Anna Zahonero, Pepa Morán, Víctor Adorno - Sustainability and energy strategy engineer: Xavier Saltó - Passivhaus and energy simulation consultant: Micheel Wassouf, Oliver Style - Lighting design: Susaeta Iluminación - Segura - Measurements and budgets: Salvador Cristina Carmona - Photographer: Enric Duch

Barcelona, Spain

Biennial Grand Prize

