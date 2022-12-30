Submit a Project Advertise
World
  3. Best Houses of 2022

As 2022 winds down, ArchDaily brings together the highlights of architecture in a series of retrospectives. As part of this effort, the Projects Team turns to one of the most popular categories among readers—residential architecture—with the objective of gathering the houses that represent the best of a vast world of architectural production according to our worldwide audience.

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 2 of 51Best Houses of 2022 - Image 3 of 51Best Houses of 2022 - Image 4 of 51Best Houses of 2022 - Image 5 of 51Best Houses of 2022 - More Images+ 46

In a period marked by expectations regarding future trends, but also by reflection on what was produced during the current year, we present the 50 most visited houses of ArchDaily during the year 2022, following the constant objective of providing tools, inspiration, and knowledge to all who work for a better built environment.

Rita House / Estudio Fernandez Renati

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 2 of 51
© Javier Agustín Rojas

House In Koyoen / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 3 of 51
© Toshiyuki Yano

Garden House / Container Design

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 4 of 51
© Eiji Tomita

Suspension House / Fougeron Architecture

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 5 of 51
© Joe Fletcher

Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 6 of 51
© Leonardo Finotti

Labri House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 7 of 51
© Hiroyuki Oki

Tejocote House / González Muchow Arquitectura

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 8 of 51
© Ariadna Polo

Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 9 of 51
© Pedro Kok

Dog / Human House / EKAR

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 10 of 51
© Rungkit Charoenwat

House of Concrete Experiments / Samira Rathod Design Atelier

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 11 of 51
© Niveditaa Gupta

Radial House / Stu/D/O Architects

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 12 of 51
© DOF Sky|Ground

m.o.r.e. Cabin / Kariouk Architects

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 13 of 51
© Kariouk Architects

Narrow Brick House / Srijit Srinivas - ARCHITECTS

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 14 of 51
© Justin Sebastian

The Hill House / block722

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 15 of 51
© Ana Santl

House of Earth and Stone / STUDIO MOTLEY

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 16 of 51
© Neelanjana Chitrabanu

Ballen House / LCLA Office + Clara Arango

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 17 of 51
© Luis Callejas

La Lomita Retreat / ASPJ Arquitectura, Paisaje y Territorio

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 18 of 51
© Nin Solis

Filter House / Comte/Meuwly

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 19 of 51
© Comte/Meuwly

Melt House / RDMA

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 20 of 51
© Nilai Asia

Container House / Måns Tham Arkitektkontor

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 21 of 51
© Staffan Andersson

Jeju Island Tea House / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 22 of 51
© Park Wansoon

House of Noufal / 3dor Concepts

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 23 of 51
© Syam Sreesylam

House In Nakijin / Studio Cochi Architects

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 24 of 51
© Ooki Jingu

Âmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 25 of 51
© Hugo Santos Silva

South House / Woonpioniers

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 26 of 51
© Henny van Belkom

Tropical Shed / Laurent Troost Architectures

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 27 of 51
© Joana França

Casa Roble 3.6 / Pothe.arquitectura

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 28 of 51
© Ariadna Polo

Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 29 of 51
© Inclined Studio

Greenary Residence / Carlo Ratti Associati

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 30 of 51
© Delfino Sisto Legnani and Alessandro Saletta from DSL Studio

Thorpness Beach House / IF_DO

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 31 of 51
© Nick Dearden

The Day After House / Takk

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 32 of 51
© José Hevia

Pitaya House / Taller General + Jose María Sáez

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 33 of 51
© AG Studio

Courtyard House for Two Boys / Shieh Arquitetos Associados

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 34 of 51
© Leonardo Shieh

Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 35 of 51
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Jimmy's House / MJA Studio

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 36 of 51
© Jack Lovel

Octothorpe House / Mork-Ulnes Architects

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 37 of 51
© Jeremy Bittermann

The House With No Head or Tail / Experience Studio

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 38 of 51
© Deed Studio

Roseti House / Griselda Balian + Estudio Damero

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 39 of 51
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Casa roja / Aramé Studio

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 40 of 51
© Del Rio Bani

São José do Barreiro House / Vão

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 41 of 51
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Glass House / Sigurd Larsen

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 42 of 51
© Tobias Koenig, Michael Romstoeck

House L / dunkelschwarz

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 43 of 51
© Markus Rohrbacher

House in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 44 of 51
© Toshiyuki Yano

Rambla Climate-House / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 45 of 51
© José Hevia

Arguedas House / Seibert Architects, P.A.

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 46 of 51
© Ryan Gamma Photography

Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 47 of 51
© Dinesh Mehta

Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 48 of 51
© Fria Folket

BTR House / DeDal architectes

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 49 of 51
© Stijn Bollaert

Ca L’Àgata House / El Fil Verd, Estudi d'Arquitectura

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 50 of 51
© Milena Villalba

Hribljane House / Medprostor

Best Houses of 2022 - Image 51 of 51
© Miran Kambič

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review presented by Randers Tegl.

“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our ArchDaily topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

