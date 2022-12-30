Best Houses of 2022

As 2022 winds down, ArchDaily brings together the highlights of architecture in a series of retrospectives. As part of this effort, the Projects Team turns to one of the most popular categories among readers—residential architecture—with the objective of gathering the houses that represent the best of a vast world of architectural production according to our worldwide audience.

In a period marked by expectations regarding future trends, but also by reflection on what was produced during the current year, we present the 50 most visited houses of ArchDaily during the year 2022, following the constant objective of providing tools, inspiration, and knowledge to all who work for a better built environment.

Save this picture! © Delfino Sisto Legnani and Alessandro Saletta from DSL Studio

