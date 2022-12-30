Best Houses of 2022

As 2022 winds down, ArchDaily brings together the highlights of architecture in a series of retrospectives. As part of this effort, the Projects Team turns to one of the most popular categories among readers—residential architecture—with the objective of gathering the houses that represent the best of a vast world of architectural production according to our worldwide audience.
In a period marked by expectations regarding future trends, but also by reflection on what was produced during the current year, we present the 50 most visited houses of ArchDaily during the year 2022, following the constant objective of providing tools, inspiration, and knowledge to all who work for a better built environment.
Rita House / Estudio Fernandez Renati
House In Koyoen / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates
Garden House / Container Design
Suspension House / Fougeron Architecture
Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos
Labri House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates
Tejocote House / González Muchow Arquitectura
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
Dog / Human House / EKAR
House of Concrete Experiments / Samira Rathod Design Atelier
Radial House / Stu/D/O Architects
m.o.r.e. Cabin / Kariouk Architects
Narrow Brick House / Srijit Srinivas - ARCHITECTS
The Hill House / block722
House of Earth and Stone / STUDIO MOTLEY
Ballen House / LCLA Office + Clara Arango
La Lomita Retreat / ASPJ Arquitectura, Paisaje y Territorio
Filter House / Comte/Meuwly
Melt House / RDMA
Container House / Måns Tham Arkitektkontor
Jeju Island Tea House / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira
House of Noufal / 3dor Concepts
House In Nakijin / Studio Cochi Architects
Âmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura
South House / Woonpioniers
Tropical Shed / Laurent Troost Architectures
Casa Roble 3.6 / Pothe.arquitectura
Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects
Greenary Residence / Carlo Ratti Associati
Thorpness Beach House / IF_DO
The Day After House / Takk
Pitaya House / Taller General + Jose María Sáez
Courtyard House for Two Boys / Shieh Arquitetos Associados
Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Jimmy's House / MJA Studio
Octothorpe House / Mork-Ulnes Architects
The House With No Head or Tail / Experience Studio
Roseti House / Griselda Balian + Estudio Damero
Casa roja / Aramé Studio
São José do Barreiro House / Vão
Glass House / Sigurd Larsen
House L / dunkelschwarz
House in Sekigahara / Airhouse Design Office
Rambla Climate-House / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
Arguedas House / Seibert Architects, P.A.
Mirai House of Arches / Sanjay Puri Architects
Library House / Fria Folket + Hanna Michelson
BTR House / DeDal architectes
Ca L’Àgata House / El Fil Verd, Estudi d'Arquitectura
Hribljane House / Medprostor
