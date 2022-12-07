BIG and Safdie Architects Unveil Two Residential Towers in the Ecuadorian Capital

Submit a Project Advertise
Quito-based developer Uribe Schwartzkopf unveiled two residential projects in the capital of Ecuador: IQON designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, and QORNER, by Safdie Architects. IQON represents BIG’s first project in South America and the tallest building in Quito. QORNER proposes a mix of residences of varying dimensions, complete with amenities such as private terraces, gyms, spas, and pools. To create an engaging interface with the city fabric, a mix of shops, restaurants, and commercial spaces are proposed at the street level.

The city of Quito was defined by dense low-rise buildings, in part due to the presence of a city-center airport. Since its relocation a decade ago, the city’s skyline has been freed to rise, reemphasizing Quito’s growing status as a hub for contemporary architecture. The two new buildings reflect this change. IQON is designed to offer 55,000 square meters of residential and commercial spaces distributed over 32 storeys. The building offers 220 residences, five commercial units, and 36 office spaces. Safdie’s QORNER stands at 24 stoerys, featuring 92 new residents, with retail spaces and restaurants measuring over 16,000 square meters in total.

QORNER. Image © Uribe Schwartzkopf
QORNER. Image © Uribe Schwartzkopf

Both buildings, located in the district of La Carolina, focus on incorporating vegetation into their designs, inspired by the abundant natural environment that defines the city of Quito and the neighboring La Carolina Park. The balconies of the IQON building by BIG are designed to house a variety of native trees and plants. The façade is shaped by the disposition of the concrete boxes, which also create the curved corner, a feature offering residents vistas across the city and toward the Pichincha volcano.

Designed by Safdie Architects, the QORNER building has a staggered configuration that creates a variety of double-height terraces. The terraces at each level are landscaped to present the image of a “green hillside.” The indoor and outdoor spaces will allow residents to take advantage of the year-round temperate weather of Quito while opening up views toward the city and the surrounding mountains.

IQON. Image © Uribe Schwartzkopf
IQON. Image © Uribe Schwartzkopf

The building also responds to Quito’s seismic conditions by incorporating a perimeter concrete frame stabilized by a robust shear-wall concrete core. This structure also frees the interior spaces of the apartments of any internal columns, increasing their flexibility. All units are provided with natural cross-ventilation. The project also includes amenities for residents, such as a rooftop terrace and pool, gardens with natural flora, kids’ play areas, a spa, and a business center with meeting rooms and lounges.

QORNER. Image © Uribe Schwartzkopf
QORNER. Image © Uribe Schwartzkopf

We’ve tried to take all the iconic qualities of Quito – such as the enjoyment of living in one of the most biodiverse places on the planet, in a city on the equator where the seasons are perfect for both human and plant life – and bring that experience into the vertical dimension. IQON is an entire vertical community of individual homes, an extension of La Carolina Park that now climbs all the way up to the rooftop. - Bjarke Ingels, Founder and Creative Director, BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group.

IQON. Image © Uribe Schwartzkopf
IQON. Image © Uribe Schwartzkopf

Recently, MVRDV has also revealed its first project in South America, the Hills residential complex on the Guayas riverfront in Guayaquil, Ecuador. In the capital city of Quito, Diez + Muller Arquitectos has opened the Novopan Office building, a project for new administrative spaces and services that expands the function of the existing industrial plant on site.

