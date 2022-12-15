New Year, New House: Ideas to Transform Your House With Small Actions

Save this picture! Apartamento Sumarezinho / Vão. Image © Julia Novoa

Throughout 2022 we brought different ideas for homes, from methods that do not require previous experience and with accessible materials to more elaborate projects that demand a complete renovation of the space. Many people want to bring a new atmosphere into their own homes at the end of the year. That is why we have put together some tips with the simplest executions and others that help you create the necessary transformation for your home.

Occupying the Walls

Vertical planes and legit open canvases for intervention, the walls, in addition to receiving colors that have the potential to change the way you perceive the space, can be occupied by different elements. If you intend to use shelves and recyclable materials differently and play with textures, is it worth reviewing our tips on decorating the living room walls?

Save this picture! Apartamento Alagoas 14 / vapor arquitetura. Image : © Isadora Fabian

Now, if the idea is to bring different arts and create a gallery indoors, check out the different ways to hang pictures at home.

Save this picture! Apartment 112 Sul / CoDA arquitetos. Image : © Joana França

Pleasing Your Pet

More and more pets receive a great deal of attention from their owners. For this reason, many have chosen to create spaces dedicated to them. Thus, the animals can exercise and find niches for rest. But creating a coexistence space between humans and pets also requires creating safe places for your most precious objects, which cannot be broken. We talked about this topic and brought several projects as references here.

Save this picture! Apartamento Arluzia / Matú Arquitetura. Image : © Cris Farhat

Bringing More Personality to the Environments

For economic reasons or lack of references, it is more and more common for houses to look like each other because they use the same design objects or standard solutions. To make the place more unique, betting on handcrafted elements can be a good alternative since they can tell a story beyond that of industrialized products. Another tip is to take advantage of your home's focal points to think about the layout. And, finally, one of the trends of the year was thinking about Emotional Decor, creating spaces that can shelter and help you to create or deal with your feelings.

Save this picture! Residência EA / Solange Cálio Arquitetos. Image : © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Small Spaces, Big Changes

No major interventions are necessary to bring a new atmosphere to the house. Changes in small spaces can already provide a novelty in your daily life. Considering landscaping in bathrooms or even reviewing your entrance hall decor can be a good first step toward making the changes you desire.

Save this picture! Apartamento Sodré 272-401 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura. Image : © Marcelo Donadussi

Making Spaces More Versatile

We often wish we had a larger area in our homes. To deal with this, it is important that each space is as versatile as possible and manages to bring different uses to the same environment. We present several ways to increase the feeling of spaciousness in balconies or verandas, tips on how to make the most of windows and, for cyclists, we point out some solutions for storing bicycles.

Save this picture! Apartamento Lagoa / Estúdio Minke. Image : © André Scarpa

