Emotional Decor: The Trend of Spaces Geared Towards Emotion

Save this picture! Housing and Ateliers in Rue Polonceau / YUA studio d'architecture. Foto: © Luis Díaz Díaz

What would a project be like if user emotions were part of the program? Planning environments that can accommodate different sensations is, according to Pinterest Predicts 2022, one of the decoration trends for the coming years. More and more people have been looking for ways to set up rooms that provide the apotheosis of their feelings, no matter if the goal is to be more calm, express their anger, listen to music or a leisure activity, the focus of the so-called "emotional decor" is on make emotions flow freely and safely.

+ 14

With more and more activities and an accumulation of daily information, creating a reserved nook to be able to recharge, be silent or express everything you feel is a goal for many people, after all, space directly reflects on human behavior. "Library room", "crystal room" and even "rage room" are considered search terms that are becoming trending in the global analysis of Pinterest data, which grouped them under a new decoration category: emotional.

Save this picture! Escritório e Set de Gravação Ponyo in the Garage / Fast and Furious Production Office. Foto: © Amores Pictures

Given the size of the public's interest in this theme, it will probably stand out more and more in the field of interior design, so we have gathered some important points when thinking about the space according to the sensations that people are looking for.

The Power of Colors

Just as the colors in a work of art can arouse different emotions, the colors and textures of a building or environment can profoundly influence the feeling of the people who use it. Overall, the choice of tone that will be on a wall and the way it is painted can have complex effects on how its users feel, and can amplify the sensation of lighting, create optical illusions and change the perception of the environment dramatically.

Save this picture! Espaço Editorial Encuentro / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol. Foto: © Imagen Subliminal

In this sense, in order to decide the color (or colors) to enhance which sensations it should translate to an environment, it is important to assess at least two important factors: the effect that each shade brings to the user and how the way they are placed in the environment can change their perception.

Save this picture! Casa Ilona / Grupo Culata Jovái. Foto: © Federico Cairoli

Lighting for Every Taste (And Emotion)

Used intelligently and creatively, lighting systems provide much more than just a source of light. A good lighting design creates different atmospheres, awakens emotions and conveys messages. For example, have you ever noticed the difference between white lights and yellowish tones? The former are better for work environments as they are closer to natural lighting and are more comfortable for the eyes. The latter help regulate the temperature of a given space, providing a greater feeling of coziness and well-being.

Save this picture! Rombo IV / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Fotos: © Joe Fletcher

The colors given by artificial lighting are more versatile and can easily change the ambience of a room: either by installing different lamps or through a single source that emits different colors. Therefore, it is worth taking a look at the impact of lighting on interior spaces and also at some possibilities of lighting design in spaces.

Save this picture! Rombo IV / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Fotos: © Joe Fletcher

A Place of Silence

Thinking about the acoustics of a place does not always require a high investment in frames and insulation blankets. It is possible to improve the quality of the ambient sound with some simpler and cheaper solutions - of course, if absolute silence is necessary, it is worth remembering that the advice of a professional is essential.

Save this picture! Apartamento MER / Jacobsen Arquitetura. Foto: © Fran Parente

But, in general, the use of rugs and curtains already help to absorb the sound, it is important that the fabrics are thick for better effectiveness and also occupy a large proportion of the total area. Another way to reduce noise is to fill the gaps that the doors and windows leave, and think of ceilings or elements that can absorb them in the roof. In addition, furniture components such as a bookshelf also help to form a sound barrier. They can be placed next to the thinnest partitions, increasing the isolation from one room to another.

Save this picture! Children’s Library at Concourse House / Michael K. Chen Architecture. Foto: © Alan Tansey

Plants and Their Benefits

The use of plants in interior design is increasingly being talked about. No wonder, success from young people to grandmothers, ferns, orchids, adam's ribs and any other species always bring warmth to the environment. This feeling has a name: biophilia. The term can be defined as a notion that human beings have an innate tendency to seek closeness to nature. In the design of a space, it manifests itself as a responsive approach that is intimately connected with the physical and emotional needs of the users.

Save this picture! Instalação Botânico / STUDIO PIPPA. Foto: © Julia Totoli

Several studies have shown that appropriating natural shapes and elements, as well as promoting physical and visual relationships with the natural landscape, is an action that has a positive impact on people's well-being. Therefore, bringing green into closer contact in your daily life can help you work on your emotions. After all, in addition to aesthetic factors, following the growth of a plant, understanding how it changes according to light and space, moving the earth and seeing it bloom during spring, are just some of the acts that bring new values and feelings for each user.

Save this picture! Espaço Smart Work / Piacesi Arquitetos Associados. Foto: © Gustavo Xavier

Themed Environments

Room of anger, music, crystals, library, massage. They are all environments that, by adopting a theme, facilitate the design of the project and help to achieve the desired objective, leaving those who use it more comfortable to feel certain emotions. Therefore, it is worth understanding what is the desire behind the construction of an environment and focusing on objects and colors that are close to the theme, while investing in the quality of the furniture to ensure greater comfort and functionality.