Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments

Save this picture! Apartamento Sodré 272-401 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura. Image: © Marcelo Donadussi

Outdoors, balconies gained even more importance after the period of social isolation we went through. A space in contact with the outside, which brings lighting and ventilation to the apartment, but which can also be used in different ways to improve the layout and bring more comfort to the living environment.

+ 17

There are several ways to work this environment, from the simplest, such as bringing versatile furniture, such as hammocks or some vases - which can become a great landscape artifice -, to more complex renovations that expand the living room area or transform the balcony into an environment with its own program. Therefore, we highlight several projects that cover possibilities of occupying it. In them, it is worth emphasizing the importance of paving, which helps to highlight it as a single space or to integrate it and the solutions adopted to work with the incidence of sunlight. See them all below.

Save this picture! Apartamento Acará / Estúdio BRA. Image: © Maura Mello

Living Room Expansion

Save this picture! Apartamento Koke / Estúdio Minke. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Apartamento Kaluá / Estúdio BRA. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Apartamento Güths / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo. Image: © Eden Alencar

Versatile Furniture

Save this picture! Suíte Buganvile / Mínimo Arquitetura e Design. Image: © Joana França

Save this picture! Edifício da Cordoaria / Diana Barros Arquitetura. Image: © Mário Brandão

Landscaping

Save this picture! Expansion of Apartment in Brazil Building / Alvorada Arquitetos. Image: © Pedro Kok

Save this picture! Tatuí Apartment / Passos Arquitetura. Image: © André Mortatti

A Unique Environment

Save this picture! Apartamento JAP / Metamoorfose Studio. Image: © Maira Acayaba