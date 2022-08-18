Submit a Project Advertise
World
  3. Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments

Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments

Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments
Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments - Image 1 of 17
Apartamento Sodré 272-401 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura. Image: © Marcelo Donadussi

Outdoors, balconies gained even more importance after the period of social isolation we went through. A space in contact with the outside, which brings lighting and ventilation to the apartment, but which can also be used in different ways to improve the layout and bring more comfort to the living environment.

Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments - Image 2 of 17Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments - Image 3 of 17Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments - Image 4 of 17Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments - Image 5 of 17+ 17

There are several ways to work this environment, from the simplest, such as bringing versatile furniture, such as hammocks or some vases - which can become a great landscape artifice -, to more complex renovations that expand the living room area or transform the balcony into an environment with its own program. Therefore, we highlight several projects that cover possibilities of occupying it. In them, it is worth emphasizing the importance of paving, which helps to highlight it as a single space or to integrate it and the solutions adopted to work with the incidence of sunlight. See them all below.

Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments - Image 4 of 17
Apartamento Acará / Estúdio BRA. Image: © Maura Mello

Living Room Expansion

Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments - Image 12 of 17
Apartamento Koke / Estúdio Minke. Image: © Maíra Acayaba
Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments - Image 15 of 17
Apartamento Kaluá / Estúdio BRA. Image: © Maíra Acayaba
Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments - Image 13 of 17
Apartamento Güths / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo. Image: © Eden Alencar

Versatile Furniture

Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments - Image 2 of 17
Suíte Buganvile / Mínimo Arquitetura e Design. Image: © Joana França
Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments - Image 7 of 17
Edifício da Cordoaria / Diana Barros Arquitetura. Image: © Mário Brandão

Landscaping

Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments - Image 11 of 17
Expansion of Apartment in Brazil Building / Alvorada Arquitetos. Image: © Pedro Kok
Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments - Image 6 of 17
Tatuí Apartment / Passos Arquitetura. Image: © André Mortatti

A Unique Environment

Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments - Image 10 of 17
Apartamento JAP / Metamoorfose Studio. Image: © Maira Acayaba
Ideas for Balconies: Enlarging the Living Area in Apartments - Image 3 of 17
Góes Apartment / Estúdio BRA. Image: © Maura Mello

