Ideas and Tips on How to Hang Pictures at Home

Save this picture! Apartamento Pompéia / Oficina Coletiva Arquitetos. Foto: © Nathalie Artaxo

+ 14

For some people, hanging pictures is not always an easy task, after all, in addition to the works portraying an image that reflects part of the personality of the residents, imagining forms of composition that make the environment even more pleasant can be challenging. With that in mind, here are some examples and guidelines that can be adopted to make it easier to create an exhibition in your home.

The first rule is to know that there are no rules, much less a correct way to do this in your home, after all, the possibilities are endless. However, some tips can be fundamental to point out ways that help to think the space according to the frames.

Save this picture! Apartamento Louveira / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura. Foto: © Carolina Lacaz

In the professional field of expography, a fine assembly always starts with the paintings placed on the floor - with the proper protection under them - in the place where they will be hung. This basic exercise helps you get a sense of scale and what role each painting plays in relation to space and other works. Furthermore, to generate a certain visual accessibility, it is recommended to hang them at a central height (measured by the center of the frame) of 1.50m from the floor. Another important thing to remember is to calculate the range of frames, which can be different centimeters, to ensure that the paintings are all in the same alignment.

Save this picture! Apartamento TAL / Triplex Arquitetura. Foto: © Manu Oristanio

Save this picture! Apartamento 112 Sul / CoDA arquitetos. Foto: © Joana França

If most of the exhibitions follow a central alignment, there are other possibilities that can be thought of, such as an alignment at the bottom or top of the paintings. The fact of hanging the paintings at home, makes the rules less rigid and the possibilities of composition are even more free.

Save this picture! Casa Seção / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura. Foto: © Joana França

The more you explore, the more you can create your own guidelines according to the furniture, plants and, above all, the architecture of the space itself. Through the paintings you can not only fill a wall generating rhythm in the space, but also punctuate vertical and horizontal elements, or even highlight an area.

Finally, remember that it is not always necessary to hang a work. You can simply place them on other surfaces such as bookcases, shelves, benches or the floor. This is a great alternative for those who are afraid of drilling into a wall and regretting it right away.