How to Decorate the Living Room Walls?

Apartamento Alagoas 14 / vapor arquitetura. Photo: © Isadora Fabian

An empty wall is not always a breath of air, at times it can give a cold feeling of missing something. And that is why it presents itself as a space to be occupied to bring more originality and greater character to your space. The question is: how can we intervene in it? Below, we have gathered some ideas from various projects to inspire you.

Shelves and Everything They Hold

The idea of thinking about shelves may sound obvious, but the possibilities they offer are not always so evident. Today, you can find on the market the most different formats and designs of shelves, niches and shelves that can occupy an empty space on your living room wall. The way of occupying them can translate the character of the people who inhabit the residence - bringing books, plants, candles, aromatizers, paintings, action figures and any other object that translates the desired atmosphere to the environment - or even allow a design for pets.

Apartamento Arluzia / Matú Arquitetura. Photo: © Cris Farhat

Apartamento Pinheiros / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura. Photo: © Carolina Lacaz

Gallery

Different sizes, arts and contrasts can be thought of to bring more personality to your room. There are many different ways to hang the artwork on the wall, but it is worth remembering that there are many possibilities at play: choose different frames or keep the same line, bring works with different sizes or that follow a certain symmetry, think of the content as with photographs or something more abstract, mix paintings with objects, plates, tapestries, arts stamped on fabrics and mirrors. The options are endless and it's worth researching what best reflects the atmosphere you want to convey through the space.

Apartamento 501 / TRPC Arquitetos. Photo: © Manuel Sá

Apartamento Galeria / Küster Brizola Arquitetos. Photo: © Eduardo Macarios

Recycling Materials

With creativity everything is possible. What the art field calls ready-made can be easily adapted for decorative use in your home. Finding objects that are not normally seen as works of art and re-signifying them by displaying them as an artistic element can bring a strong element to the environment. The main tip here is to intervene in these elements by adding new colors, changing their textures or revealing new ways of positioning them.

Casa das Árvores / Sala 03 Arquitetura. Photo: © Favaro Jr

Apartamento Rosa / CoDA arquitetos. Photo: © Júlia Tótoli

Handcrafted Elements

Bringing part of nature and human activity is adding a touch of culture to your space. Depending on what object you want, it can be quite affordable. Straw baskets, hats or dry leaves are some of the examples. They all feature natural tones, which usually match any other color. In addition, the handcrafted elements bring a unique identity, since most of the time they are unique pieces.

Apartamento Bloco A / Alan Chu. Photo: © Djan Chu

Casa MPM / Bossa Arquitetura. Photo: © Evelyn Müller

Set of Textures

It is not always easy to think about what we want to expose on the walls of our rooms. Thinking of the whole as a first step can be simpler for some people, so bringing different textures to the walls of a room can be enough to fill the uncomfortable feeling of emptiness. Revealing the bricks behind the coatings, painting with contrasting colors, a wooden panel or even a textured element are some of the options in this regard.

Apartamento 111 / Estúdio Lota. Photo: © Guilherme Uemura

Apartamento São Miguel / Membrana Arquitetura. Photo: © Haruo Mikami

Colors Can Change Everything

We have talked a few times about how colors can change our perception of interior spaces, so here we are just going to highlight the fact that distinctive painting can bring all the originality you want to the space. Whether through abstract designs, graffiti or panels, what matters is finding a palette that brings the desired effects to the interiors.

Apartamento Maga / Angá Arquitetura. Photo: © Carolina Lacaz

Dealing With the Void

We don't always have the resources to intervene directly on the walls of the room and we may think that leaving them empty seems a strange option, but depending on the scale and proportion of the environment, this can be a great solution, after all, occupying the walls in an exaggerated way can generate visual pollution and cause some discomfort. In this case, a good option is to concentrate decorative elements and other textures in the center of the environment, whether placed on the floor or hanging, such as a lamp with a design that deserves to be highlighted in the space, for example.