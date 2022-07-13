We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. How to Decorate the Living Room Walls?

How to Decorate the Living Room Walls?

Save this article
How to Decorate the Living Room Walls?

An empty wall is not always a breath of air, at times it can give a cold feeling of missing something. And that is why it presents itself as a space to be occupied to bring more originality and greater character to your space. The question is: how can we intervene in it? Below, we have gathered some ideas from various projects to inspire you.

How to Decorate the Living Room Walls? - Image 2 of 20How to Decorate the Living Room Walls? - Image 3 of 20How to Decorate the Living Room Walls? - Image 4 of 20How to Decorate the Living Room Walls? - Image 5 of 20+ 20

Shelves and Everything They Hold

The idea of thinking about shelves may sound obvious, but the possibilities they offer are not always so evident. Today, you can find on the market the most different formats and designs of shelves, niches and shelves that can occupy an empty space on your living room wall. The way of occupying them can translate the character of the people who inhabit the residence - bringing books, plants, candles, aromatizers, paintings, action figures and any other object that translates the desired atmosphere to the environment - or even allow a design for pets.

Save this picture!
How to Decorate the Living Room Walls? - Image 4 of 20
Apartamento Arluzia / Matú Arquitetura. Photo: © Cris Farhat
Save this picture!
How to Decorate the Living Room Walls? - Image 10 of 20
Apartamento Pinheiros / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura. Photo: © Carolina Lacaz

Gallery

Different sizes, arts and contrasts can be thought of to bring more personality to your room. There are many different ways to hang the artwork on the wall, but it is worth remembering that there are many possibilities at play: choose different frames or keep the same line, bring works with different sizes or that follow a certain symmetry, think of the content as with photographs or something more abstract, mix paintings with objects, plates, tapestries, arts stamped on fabrics and mirrors. The options are endless and it's worth researching what best reflects the atmosphere you want to convey through the space.

Save this picture!
How to Decorate the Living Room Walls? - Image 3 of 20
Apartamento 501 / TRPC Arquitetos. Photo: © Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
How to Decorate the Living Room Walls? - Image 8 of 20
Apartamento Galeria / Küster Brizola Arquitetos. Photo: © Eduardo Macarios

Recycling Materials

With creativity everything is possible. What the art field calls ready-made can be easily adapted for decorative use in your home. Finding objects that are not normally seen as works of art and re-signifying them by displaying them as an artistic element can bring a strong element to the environment. The main tip here is to intervene in these elements by adding new colors, changing their textures or revealing new ways of positioning them.

Save this picture!
How to Decorate the Living Room Walls? - Image 14 of 20
Casa das Árvores / Sala 03 Arquitetura. Photo: © Favaro Jr
Save this picture!
How to Decorate the Living Room Walls? - Image 17 of 20
Apartamento Rosa / CoDA arquitetos. Photo: © Júlia Tótoli

Handcrafted Elements

Bringing part of nature and human activity is adding a touch of culture to your space. Depending on what object you want, it can be quite affordable. Straw baskets, hats or dry leaves are some of the examples. They all feature natural tones, which usually match any other color. In addition, the handcrafted elements bring a unique identity, since most of the time they are unique pieces.

Save this picture!
How to Decorate the Living Room Walls? - Image 15 of 20
Apartamento Bloco A / Alan Chu. Photo: © Djan Chu
Save this picture!
How to Decorate the Living Room Walls? - Image 19 of 20
Casa MPM / Bossa Arquitetura. Photo: © Evelyn Müller

Set of Textures

It is not always easy to think about what we want to expose on the walls of our rooms. Thinking of the whole as a first step can be simpler for some people, so bringing different textures to the walls of a room can be enough to fill the uncomfortable feeling of emptiness. Revealing the bricks behind the coatings, painting with contrasting colors, a wooden panel or even a textured element are some of the options in this regard.

Save this picture!
How to Decorate the Living Room Walls? - Image 12 of 20
Apartamento 111 / Estúdio Lota. Photo: © Guilherme Uemura
Save this picture!
How to Decorate the Living Room Walls? - Image 20 of 20
Apartamento São Miguel / Membrana Arquitetura. Photo: © Haruo Mikami

Colors Can Change Everything

We have talked a few times about how colors can change our perception of interior spaces, so here we are just going to highlight the fact that distinctive painting can bring all the originality you want to the space. Whether through abstract designs, graffiti or panels, what matters is finding a palette that brings the desired effects to the interiors.

Save this picture!
How to Decorate the Living Room Walls? - Image 6 of 20
Apartamento Maga / Angá Arquitetura. Photo: © Carolina Lacaz
Save this picture!
How to Decorate the Living Room Walls? - Image 18 of 20
Apartamento Mira / SuperLimão. Photo: © Maíra Acayaba

Dealing With the Void

We don't always have the resources to intervene directly on the walls of the room and we may think that leaving them empty seems a strange option, but depending on the scale and proportion of the environment, this can be a great solution, after all, occupying the walls in an exaggerated way can generate visual pollution and cause some discomfort. In this case, a good option is to concentrate decorative elements and other textures in the center of the environment, whether placed on the floor or hanging, such as a lamp with a design that deserves to be highlighted in the space, for example.

Save this picture!
How to Decorate the Living Room Walls? - Image 13 of 20
Apartamento Itararé / Estúdio Lota. Photo: © Guilherme Uemura

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
ArchDaily Team
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: ArchDaily Team. "How to Decorate the Living Room Walls?" [Como decorar a parede da sala? ] 13 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984424/how-to-decorate-the-living-room-walls> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream