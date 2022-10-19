Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside

Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside

Save
Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside

Indoor landscaping can be possible in different ways. Bringing greenery into indoor environments has demonstrated several beneficial factors for the quality of space and its users. Living rooms and offices usually have a dedicated space for plants, but this is not always the case for bathrooms. Therefore, we have listed some ways to bring vegetation to this often underestimated room.

Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside - Image 2 of 24Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside - Image 3 of 24Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside - Image 4 of 24Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside - Image 5 of 24+ 24

Taking Advantage of the Sink

Usually a standout element, the sink can have a space on its countertop to place vases that give the bathroom a new tone. Some species that do not require much maintenance can stand out, such as those that can be grown directly in water - dragon tail plant, syngonium, bamboo - or even dried flowers.

Save this picture!
Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside - Image 20 of 24
Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura. Image: © Keniche Santos
Save this picture!
Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside - Image 21 of 24
Sorrento Beach House / Pandolfini Architects. Image: © Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside - Image 13 of 24
Apartamento Península / CoDA arquitetos. Image: © Júlia Tótoli

Scattered Vases

Some bathrooms have idle corners, perfect for placing vases that can give the room other colors.

Save this picture!
Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside - Image 6 of 24
Duplex Jardim Zaira / Studio 3.7 Arquitetura. Image: © Evelyn Müller
Save this picture!
Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside - Image 23 of 24
Apartamento Galeria / Küster Brizola Arquitetos. Image: © Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside - Image 15 of 24
House JT / Tamara Wibowo Architects. Image: © KIE

In the Shower

Some bathrooms have idle corners, perfect for placing vases that can give the room other colors. Occupying an unused corner with pots and plants adapted to humid environments is a way to transform the space and the shower experience when you have a large shower area.

Save this picture!
Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside - Image 9 of 24
Exoskeleton House / Takt Studio. Image: © Shantanu Starick
Save this picture!
Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside - Image 4 of 24
Apartamento Fradique / Studio92 Arquitetura. Image: © Mariana Orsi

Connection With the Outside

It is possible to design a bathroom that is open to the outside and still maintains privacy - and plants can actually serve this purpose. Besides bringing a sense of spaciousness, this option also increases the quality of natural lighting - great for more assertive aesthetic care.

Save this picture!
Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside - Image 19 of 24
CABANA SOLENA / Desterro Arquitetos. Image: © Geórgia L. Thomé
Save this picture!
Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside - Image 5 of 24
Eulalia House / BURR. Image: © Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside - Image 24 of 24
Lake House / esa Arquitectura. Image: © Joan Muñoz

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
ArchDaily Team
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: ArchDaily Team. "Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside" [Plantas no banheiro: diferentes modos de trazer o verde para este ambiente] 19 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990554/plants-in-the-bathroom-different-ways-to-bring-greenery-inside> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags