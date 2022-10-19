Plants in the Bathroom: Different Ways to Bring Greenery Inside

Save this picture! Tripod House / Fieldwork Design & Architecture. Image: © Jeremy Bittermann

Indoor landscaping can be possible in different ways. Bringing greenery into indoor environments has demonstrated several beneficial factors for the quality of space and its users. Living rooms and offices usually have a dedicated space for plants, but this is not always the case for bathrooms. Therefore, we have listed some ways to bring vegetation to this often underestimated room.

Taking Advantage of the Sink

Usually a standout element, the sink can have a space on its countertop to place vases that give the bathroom a new tone. Some species that do not require much maintenance can stand out, such as those that can be grown directly in water - dragon tail plant, syngonium, bamboo - or even dried flowers.

Save this picture! Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura. Image: © Keniche Santos

Save this picture! Sorrento Beach House / Pandolfini Architects. Image: © Rory Gardiner

Save this picture! Apartamento Península / CoDA arquitetos. Image: © Júlia Tótoli

Scattered Vases

Save this picture! Duplex Jardim Zaira / Studio 3.7 Arquitetura. Image: © Evelyn Müller

Save this picture! Apartamento Galeria / Küster Brizola Arquitetos. Image: © Eduardo Macarios

Save this picture! House JT / Tamara Wibowo Architects. Image: © KIE

In the Shower

Some bathrooms have idle corners, perfect for placing vases that can give the room other colors. Occupying an unused corner with pots and plants adapted to humid environments is a way to transform the space and the shower experience when you have a large shower area.

Save this picture! Exoskeleton House / Takt Studio. Image: © Shantanu Starick

Save this picture! Apartamento Fradique / Studio92 Arquitetura. Image: © Mariana Orsi

Connection With the Outside

It is possible to design a bathroom that is open to the outside and still maintains privacy - and plants can actually serve this purpose. Besides bringing a sense of spaciousness, this option also increases the quality of natural lighting - great for more assertive aesthetic care.

Save this picture! CABANA SOLENA / Desterro Arquitetos. Image: © Geórgia L. Thomé

Save this picture! Eulalia House / BURR. Image: © Luis Díaz Díaz