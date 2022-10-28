Skidmore, Owings & Merrill Reveals Design for Singapore’s Tallest Building

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) has revealed the design of 8 Shenton Way, a 305 meters-high tower. Once completed it would become not only Singapore's Tallest Building but one of Asia's most sustainable skyscrapers. The mixed-use tower takes cues from bamboo forests to create an indoor-outdoor vertical community with public spaces, offices, retail, a hotel, and residences. In partnership with DCA Architects, the project is scheduled for completion in 2028 and will become the newest landmark on the Singapore skyline, along with Marina Bay and CapitaSpring Tower.

The 63-story tower will link the intersection of Singapore's Central Business District (CBD) and Marina Bay, the historic Tanjong Pagar neighborhood, and the emerging Greater Southern Waterfront. Ten thousand square meters of elevated public areas will activate the street and encourage more sustainable modes of transit. To that end, the tower will connect to Singapore's underground pedestrian network, including direct underground connectivity to the rail corridor and the bicycle road, which is more than 500 km long.

Nature and sustainability are the driving aspects behind the design. The tower is inspired by bamboo forest, a biophilic structure that echoes vertical elements found in nature. The material selection will minimize embodied and operational carbon, from the zero-waste manufacture of terracotta to the use of engineered bamboo. Targeting Building Construction Authority of Singapore (BCA) Green Mark Platinum Certification, equivalent to a 55% energy reduction compared to the benchmark, 8 Shenton Way is seeking the highest sustainability certification in the region.

Emerging from the pandemic, this moment presents a rare and exciting opportunity for architects to explore new approaches to health-driven placemaking (...) Our design weaves together nature, heritage, connections to transit, luxury living, healthy workplaces, and lively public spaces into a thriving hub for the community.” -Nic Medrano, SOM Design Principal

Reusing part of the existing foundation and infrastructure onsite will minimize material use and embodied carbon during construction. The facade will be built of energy-efficient glazing, and recyclable aggregates will be used in its concrete structure, manufactured through a low-carbon process, while segregating waste and using Singapore Green Building Council-certified materials where available.

Across more than 148,000 square meters of floor space, the project incorporates various post-pandemic features, prioritizing tenants' health. Contactless technology, antimicrobial materials, enhanced natural airflow and filtration, adaptable interior spaces, and large, landscaped outdoor spaces collectively create a robust offering of healthier, wellness-focused areas in the city's heart.

