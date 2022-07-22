SOM and RMC to Redesign the Visitor Experience at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and Egypt-based Raafat Miller Consulting (RMC) have been selected by OSL for Entertainment Projects to reimagine the visitor experience at one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the historic Pyramids and the Sphinx of Giza, Egypt. SOM will serve as lead designer of the project's concept, design, and masterplan, which will feature the transformation of the existing show facilities into a world-class visitor experience with a program that ensures environmental and preservation measures.

The Sound & Light Show at the historic UNESCO World Heritage site takes visitors through a portal into Ancient Egypt, taking them on a journey that goes back thousands of years to learn about pharaohs and the mysteries of the pyramids’ construction. The pharaonic history is narrated by the sphinx, exploring the history of Egypt's ancient kings; Khufu, Khafre, and Menkaure.

The redevelopment of the iconic archaeological site aims to befit the historically-significant location and its ancient and unique culture, and transform the visitor experience into a more contextually relevant and memorable one. By upgrading the services provided to Egyptian and foreign visitors within the site, and making use of first-class expertise and state-of-the-art technologies to develop the venue and the Sound and Light program, the project will contribute to the tourism promotion of the region, following the Egyptian government’s efforts to develop and upgrade tourist destinations, with a particular emphasis on the Pyramids.

Visiting Giza is a rare, transformative experience that offers a glimpse into centuries of human history. As one of the Seven Wonders of the World, Giza welcomes millions of people every year; in reimagining the experience, our priority is to honour and preserve its history and create a sustainable future for the UNESCO World Heritage site. -- Chris Cooper, SOM design partner

OSL for Entertainment Projects is a subsidiary of Orascom Investment Holding Company (OIH).

Staying in line with the Egyptian government’s efforts to develop and upgrade tourist destinations, the long-awaited Grand Egyptian Museum devoted entirely to Egyptology is expected to open this November, 2 km away from the Pyramids. Designed by Irish architecture firm Heneghan Peng, the project is considered as the largest museum in the world dedicated to one civilization. The cultural complex will accommodate about 100,000 ancient artifacts, and will include 24,000m² of permanent exhibition space, a children’s museum, conference facilities, educational areas, a conservation center, and extensive gardens inside and around the museum's plan.

