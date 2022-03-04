SOM Unveils Design of First Tower in Foster + Partners-Designed Centennial Yards

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, in partnership with Atlanta’s Goode Van Slyke Architecture (GVSA), have unveiled Centennial Yards' first ground-up tower. Titled One Centennial Yards, the project will feature 28 stories and over 500,000 square feet of office space, 19,000 square feet of amenities, and 21,980 square feet of outdoor spaces, all aligned with the innovative, health, and wellness goals of the Foster + Partners designed master plan.

The facades of the project's three slender towers are inspired by the industrial and railroad heritage of Downtown Atlanta. The towers' interiors are designed with a post-pandemic approach, offering tenants open-air environments and gathering spaces on every floor through terraces, large retractable doors, and landscaped rooftops.

The master plan comes as a response to the revitalization of a long neglected and underutilized part of the city known as “the gulch". Centennial Yards, along with Atlanta's array of global companies such as Marvel, Tyler Perry Studios, Google, Microsoft and others, will create 12 million square feet of creative and innovative office spaces, retail, and mixed-use housing in Atlanta's downtown area, adding vibrancy and diversity to the city.

Our design is built upon the market’s desire for flexible, efficient and amenitized environments, and draws inspiration from the rich industrial history of Downtown Atlanta. Prioritizing health and wellness throughout the building, the design includes numerous open-air environments through a series of terraces on each floor that provide alternative workspaces and expansive views of the city. -- Paul Danna, Partner - SOM

Last year, Foster + Partners revealed a regeneration master plan of Downtown Atlanta's Centennial Yards site. The 50-acre proposal aims to transform parking lots and former railyards into a community-oriented and inclusive mixed-use development that features state-of-the-art buildings, amenities, and public spaces. The architects wanted to create a walkable urban environment that celebrates the city's urban lifestyle and anchors the neighboring city blocks and cultural landmarks. The project is part of a $5 billion urban transformation and is being designed in collaboration with architecture firm Perkins+Will.