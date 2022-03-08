Who Should Win the 2022 Pritzker Prize?

Once The Hyatt Foundation has revealed the announcement date of the 2022 Pritzker Prize Laureates, the speculation has begun to swirl around which architect or architects will be honored with the architecture's highest award.

Since the foundation does not allow public nomination nor disclosure of its selection methodology, the architecture and design community yearly speculates who can be the laureate. If you look at the list of architects who have won before, you will realize that anything is possible.

As part of our yearly tradition, we want to hear from our community —not just about who probably will, but about who should win the prize, and why. Cast your vote in the poll below and explore who was expected to win according to our readers in the previous edition of the Pritzker Prize poll in 2021, and in 2020. Moreover, stay tuned to ArchDaily’s comprehensive coverage of the 2022 Pritzker Prize.