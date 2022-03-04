Winner of 2022 Pritzker Prize Will be Announced in April

Save this picture! FRAC Nord-Pas de Calais- Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal . Image Courtesy of Philippe Ruault

The "2022 Pritzker Architecture Prize Laureate will be announced next month", states the official website of the Prize. Architecture's most relevant recognition is set to reveal its laureate(s) in April of this year, different from the usual March announcement. “Architecture’s Nobel Prize” has been honoring every year, since 1979, a living architect or architects with significant achievements to humanity and the built environment.

Other changes this year, include the appointment of Manuela Lucá-Dazio as the new Executive Director of the Prize. She holds a Ph.D. in History of Architecture from the University of Roma-Chieti, Italy and she is the former Executive Director of the Department of Visual Arts and Architecture of La Biennale di Venezia.

Established by the Pritzker family of Chicago through their Hyatt Foundation, the international prize "honors a living architect or architects whose built work demonstrates a combination of those qualities of talent, vision, and commitment, which has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity and the built environment through the art of architecture". The laureate receives $100,000 and a bronze medallion, based on designs of Louis Sullivan with on one side the name of the prize, and on the other, the three famous words “firmness, commodity, and delight,” recalling Roman architect Vitruvius' fundamental principles of architecture of firmitas, utilitas, venustas.

Save this picture! The bronze medallion awarded to each Laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize. Image © Pritzker Architecture Prize

Past Pritzker Prize laureates include some of architecture's most significant names, among them are Rem Koolhaas, Zaha Hadid, Oscar Niemeyer, Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa (SANAA), Norman Foster, Peter Zumthor, Alejandro Aravena, Balkrishna Doshi, Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, and Lacaton & Vassal in 2021.

The Pritzker Architecture Prize jury members in 2022 are:

Manuela Lucá-Dazio, Executive Director

Alejandro Aravena (Jury Chair), 2016 Pritzker Prize Laureate

Barry Bergdoll, curator, author, and Meyer Schapiro Professor of Art History and Archaeology at Columbia University.

Deborah Berke, architect and Dean of Yale School of Architecture

Stephen Breyer, U.S. Supreme Court Justice

André Aranha Corrêa do Lago, architectural critic, curator, and Brazilian Ambassador to India, Delhi.

Kazuyo Sejima, architect, educator, and 2010 Pritzker Prize Laureate.

Benedetta Tagliabue, architect and director of Miralles Tagliabue EMBT

Wang Shu, architect, educator, and 2012 Pritzker Prize Laureate

Stay tuned for more updates and for ArchDaily’s comprehensive coverage of the 2022 Pritzker Prize.