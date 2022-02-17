We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. The 15 Winners of the 2022 Building of the Year Awards

The 15 Winners of the 2022 Building of the Year Awards

Save this article
The 15 Winners of the 2022 Building of the Year Awards

With over 100,000 votes cast during the last three weeks, we are happy to present the winners of the 2022 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards. This peer-based, crowdsourced architecture award showcases projects chosen by ArchDaily readers who filtered thousands of projects down to the 15 best works featured on ArchDaily in 2021.

As in previous years, the winners showcase a wide spectrum of different types of building, giving an insight into how diverse the profession has become in recent decades. High-profile practices take their place as ever, with winners such as MVRDV's Housing project in Bordeaux and Kengo Kuma's Casa Batllo's installation, showing that establishment firms are still able to make their mark, as in more traditional award systems. Alongside these are previously unsung heroes, such as PALMA and HANGHAR with their project, Types of Spaces. Among the winners, we also find Ca'n Terra House by ENSAMBLE STUDIO and Plaza of Kanagawa Institute of Technology by Junya Ishigami + Associates, extremely creative projects that today challenge their typologies.

But for all their many beautiful differences, the winners share a crucial element in common: they represent the values of our mission, to bring inspiration, knowledge, and tools to architects everywhere. Neither ArchDaily nor the Building of the Year Awards would be possible without the continued generosity of the firms that choose to publish their projects with ArchDaily every year, or without the engaged readers who take part in the voting process.

The 2022 Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

Best Applied Products
New Interior for Casa Batlló Stairs & Atrium / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Commercial Architecture
Bridge Gallery / Atelier Lai

Save this picture!
© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao
Save this picture!
© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao

Cultural Architecture
Chapel of Sound / OPEN Architecture

Save this picture!
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
Save this picture!
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

Educational Architecture
Plaza of Kanagawa Institute of Technology / junya ishigami + associates

Save this picture!
Courtesy of junya ishigami + associates
Courtesy of junya ishigami + associates
Save this picture!
Courtesy of junya ishigami + associates
Courtesy of junya ishigami + associates

Healthcare Architecture
Villa M / Triptyque Architecture

Save this picture!
© Michel Denancé
© Michel Denancé
Save this picture!
© Michel Denancé
© Michel Denancé

Hospitality Architecture
50% Cloud Artists Lounge Restaurant / Luo Xu + CCD

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCD
Courtesy of CCD
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCD
Courtesy of CCD

Houses
Ca'n Terra House / ENSAMBLE STUDIO

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ENSAMBLE STUDIO
Courtesy of ENSAMBLE STUDIO
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ENSAMBLE STUDIO
Courtesy of ENSAMBLE STUDIO

Housing
Ilot Queyries Apartment Building / MVRDV

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Industrial Architecture
(Re)forming Duichuan Tea Yards / O-office Architects

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
Save this picture!
© Chengqiang Huang
© Chengqiang Huang

Interior Architecture
Second Home Holland Park / Selgascano

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Offices
Law Firm Headquarters / BLOCO Arquitetos + Renata Dutra Arquitetura

Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

Public & Landscape Architecture
Palacio Pereira / Cecilia Puga + Paula Velasco + Alberto Moletto

Save this picture!
© Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez
Save this picture!
© Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez

Religious Architecture
Niijima Gakuen Junior College Hall & Chapel / Tezuka Architects

Save this picture!
© FOTOTECA
© FOTOTECA
Save this picture!
© FOTOTECA
© FOTOTECA

Small Scale & Installations
Types of Spaces Installation at CONCÉNTRICO Festival / Palma + HANGHAR

Save this picture!
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Sports Architecture
Camp del Ferro Sports Center / AIA + Barceló Balanzó Arquitectes + Gustau Gili Galfetti

Save this picture!
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia
Save this picture!
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Diego Hernández
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Diego Hernández. "The 15 Winners of the 2022 Building of the Year Awards" 17 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977012/the-15-winners-of-the-2022-building-of-the-year-awards> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

ArchDaily 2022年度建筑大奖公布！

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream