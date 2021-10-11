We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Houses in Costa Rica: Creating Shelter, Ventilation, and Shade Using Wood and Metal

Houses in Costa Rica: Creating Shelter, Ventilation, and Shade Using Wood and Metal

"Here in the tropics, shade is the prime air conditioner and, unlike the stove, it can be created everywhere," says Bruno Stagno about architecture for the tropics. In this sense, how has Costa Rica been "building" it's shade over the years?

Along with Costa Rica's many examples of modern concrete architecture, we wanted to highlight 10 examples that showcase the use of wood and metal. These projects offer straightforward climatic solutions such as draining rainwater and walls that permit air flow to create interior ventilation.

Green life House / Pietro Stagno-Luz Letelier.

Year: 2003
Location: Escazú

© Sergio Pucci
© Sergio Pucci

Casa Kike / Gianni Botsford

Year: 2006
Location: Cahuita

© Christian Richters
© Christian Richters

Casa Atrevida / Luz de Piedra Arquitectos

Year: 2011
Location: Peninsula de Osa

© Sergio Pucci
© Sergio Pucci

K House / Datum Zero

Year: 2012
Location: Nosara

Cortesía de Datum Zero
Cortesía de Datum Zero

Flotanta House / Benjamin Garcia Saxe Architecture

Year: 2013
Location: Puntarenas

© Garcia Lachner photography
© Garcia Lachner photography

Las Hojas House / OsArquitectura

Year: 2015
Location: Tamarindo

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

House V / Arkosis

Year: 2016
Location: La Vega

© Roberto D´Ambrosio
© Roberto D´Ambrosio

Franceschi Container Houses / Re Arquitectura + DAO

Year: 2017
Location: Santa Ana

© Adam Baker
© Adam Baker

Esparza House / YUSO

Year: 2017
Location: San Rafael

© Roberto D´Ambrosio
© Roberto D´Ambrosio

Costa Rica Treehouse / Olson Kundig

Year: 2017
Location: Playa Hermosa

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Know any other articles that highlight metal and wood? Send them to us!

This article was originally published on January 23, 2020.

Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Houses in Costa Rica: Creating Shelter, Ventilation, and Shade Using Wood and Metal " [Casas en Costa Rica: Refugio, ventilación y sombra a través de madera y metal] 11 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969604/houses-in-costa-rica-creating-shelter-ventilation-and-shade-using-wood-and-metal> ISSN 0719-8884

