Houses in Costa Rica: Creating Shelter, Ventilation, and Shade Using Wood and Metal

"Here in the tropics, shade is the prime air conditioner and, unlike the stove, it can be created everywhere," says Bruno Stagno about architecture for the tropics. In this sense, how has Costa Rica been "building" it's shade over the years?

Along with Costa Rica's many examples of modern concrete architecture, we wanted to highlight 10 examples that showcase the use of wood and metal. These projects offer straightforward climatic solutions such as draining rainwater and walls that permit air flow to create interior ventilation.

Green life House / Pietro Stagno-Luz Letelier.

Year: 2003

Location: Escazú

Year: 2006

Location: Cahuita

Year: 2011

Location: Peninsula de Osa

Year: 2012

Location: Nosara

Year: 2013

Location: Puntarenas

Year: 2015

Location: Tamarindo

Year: 2016

Location: La Vega

Year: 2017

Location: Santa Ana

Year: 2017

Location: San Rafael

Year: 2017

Location: Playa Hermosa

This article was originally published on January 23, 2020.