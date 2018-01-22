World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Re Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. Franceschi Container Houses / Re Arquitectura + DAO

Franceschi Container Houses / Re Arquitectura + DAO

  • 15:00 - 22 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Franceschi Container Houses / Re Arquitectura + DAO
Save this picture!
Franceschi Container Houses / Re Arquitectura + DAO, © Francisco Vasquez May.
© Francisco Vasquez May.

© Carolina Bello + Pablo Franceschi. © Carolina Bello + Pablo Franceschi. © Carolina Bello + Pablo Franceschi. © Francisco Vasquez May. + 20

  • Structural Engineer

    CDS Ingeniería, Ing. Andrés Reyes, Ing. Eduardo González

  • Electrical Engineer

    Ing. Max Ruiz Arrieta

  • Collaborator Architect

    Arq. Andrea Sopronyi

  • Steel Structures

    Taller de Precisión Chang y Ugarte.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Carolina Bello + Pablo Franceschi.
© Carolina Bello + Pablo Franceschi.

Text description provided by the architects. As is natural, families grow, segregate but stay together; blood is a very strong bond. Franceschi Containers is a project born from the heart of a family that loves nature and is concerned about the environment, following that natural cycle of growing, they see the need to increase the space in which they live so that everyone has their independence and privacy but still stay together.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Vasquez May.
© Francisco Vasquez May.

That is why they decide to build three apartments, one for each of their sons, in the property where they built their house and live about 20 years ago, a terrain adjacent to the canyon of the Uruca River, in Santa Ana, west of San José, Costa Rica.

Save this picture!
Elevation + Section
Elevation + Section

The premise was to create 3 independent units, low impact with the environment, which respects the privacy of the existing house, adapting to the available budget.

Save this picture!
© Carolina Bello + Pablo Franceschi.
© Carolina Bello + Pablo Franceschi.

Based on these parameters, we created three apartments built from 40-foot high cube cargo containers, which had reached their operational useful life, and were strategically located to achieve cross ventilation and natural light in all the rooms, the first level comprised by the social area is projected towards the back patio by means of a deck, the second level orients the internal space towards the south to the spectacular view to the hills and the river canyon, the most favorable position respect to the physical-environmental conditions was sought of the site to ensure the comfort of the inhabitants and make the most of the space on the location, maintaining a compact intervention footprint.

Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan

The good management of the resources was key in this project, making the most of all the available local materials respecting their nature and modulation, in order to generate the minimum possible waste, on the other hand materials of low environmental impact were used, plantation woods, solar heaters and passive climate control strategies, to avoid the use of air conditioning.

Save this picture!
© Carolina Bello + Pablo Franceschi.
© Carolina Bello + Pablo Franceschi.

Being units with limited space, the design is conceptualized and customized with details such as mobile furniture in social areas and double-function walls in service areas and rooms. In this way, flexible and versatile spaces are achieved, adaptable to the different stages and events of life.

Save this picture!
Second floor plan
Second floor plan

The waste that generated materials such as wood and metal were used in the manufacture of furniture, lamps and doors, the small parts of the container were reused in objects such as handrails, door handles, bath accessories, planters and hangers, which gives a strong character to the project.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Vasquez May.
© Francisco Vasquez May.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Social Housing Sustainability & Green Design Costa Rica
Cite: "Franceschi Container Houses / Re Arquitectura + DAO" 22 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887269/contenedores-franceschi-re-arquitectura-plus-dao/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »