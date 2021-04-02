We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Architecture in the United States Designed by Latin American Architects

Architecture in the United States Designed by Latin American Architects

Architecture in the United States Designed by Latin American Architects
Rafael Viñoly / Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Image © Groupe Canam [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY-SA 3.0
Globalization and its pension for both virtual and physical connectivity has led to the linking of the world's economies, territories, and cultures and nowhere is this more evident than in the field of architecture.

Nowadays, it's the norm for studios and firms to undertake projects on an international scale and to lend their own cultural norms and traditions to projects across the globe. 

The ability to understand a culture and territory beyond one's own has been an important element in the work of the world's renowned architects. Architects like Cesar Pelli, Rafael Viñoly, Eduardo Catalano, and Enrique Norten, all hailing from Latin America, are noted worldwide for their contributions to the field of architecture and their part in many of its most iconic works.

In this article, we present works of architecture in the United States that were designed by Latin American architects:

Oscar Niemeyer / United Nations Headquarters

  • Location: New York, USA
  • Architect: Oscar Niemeyer (Brazil) + Le Corbusier + Wallace Harrison.
  • Year: 1950

Oscar Niemeyer / United Nations Headquarters. Image © Neptuul [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY-SA 3.0
Eduardo Catalano / MIT Stratton Student Center

  • Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA
  • Architect: Eduardo Catalano (Argentina)
  • Year: 1966

Eduardo Catalano / MIT Stratton Student Center. Image © Gunnar Klack [Flickr] Bajo licencia CC BY-SA 2.0
Eduardo Catalano / LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts

  • Location: New York City, New York, USA
  • Architect: Eduardo Catalano (Argentina)
  • Year: 1984

Eduardo Catalano / LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. Image © Ajay Suresh [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY 2.0
Cesar Pelli / Brookfield Place (World Financial Center)

  • Location: New York City, New York, USA
  • Architect: Cesar Pelli (Argentina)
  • Year: 1988 

Cesar Pelli / Brookfield Place (World Financial Center). Image © Paulm27 [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY 3.0
Cesar Pelli / 777 Tower

  • Location: Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Architect: Cesar Pelli (Argentina)
  • Year: 1991 

Cesar Pelli / 777 Tower. Image © Carol M. Highsmith [Wikimedia] Bajo dominio público
Cesar Pelli / Bank of America Corporate Center

  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
  • Architect: Cesar Pelli (Argentina)
  • Year: 1992 

Cesar Pelli / Bank of America Corporate Center. Image © Harshil Shah [Flickr] Bajo licencia CC BY-ND 2.0
Rafael Viñoly / Boston Convention and Exposition Center

  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts, USA
  • Architect: Rafael Viñoly (Uruguay)
  • Year: 2004

Rafael Viñoly / Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Image © Groupe Canam [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY-SA 3.0
Ismael Leyva / YVES Chelsea

  • Location: New York City, New York, USA
  • Architect: Ismael Leyva (Mexico)
  • Year: 2007

Ismael Leyva / YVES Chelsea. Image © Beyond My Ken [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY-SA 4.0
Alejandro Aravena / St Edward's University Residence and Dining Hall

Alejandro Aravena / St Edward's University Residence and Dining Hall. Image © Cristobal Palma
Rafael Viñoly / Vdara Hotel & Spa at CityCenter

  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • Architect: Rafael Viñoly (Uruguay)
  • Year: 2009

Rafael Viñoly / Vdara Hotel & Spa at CityCenter. Image © Jeff Stvan [Flickr] Bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Rafael Viñoly / Claremont McKenna College, Kravis Center

  • Location: Claremont, California, USA
  • Architect: Rafael Viñoly (Uruguay)
  • Year: 2011

Rafael Viñoly / Claremont McKenna College, Kravis Center. Image © Craig Stanfill [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY-SA 2.0
Enrique Norten (TEN Arquitectos) / Rutgers Business School

  • Location: Piscataway, New Jersey, USA
  • Architect: Enrique Norten (Mexico)
  • Year: 2013

Enrique Norten (TEN Arquitectos) / Rutgers Business School . Image © Peter Aaron / Esto
Rafael Viñoly / 432 Park Avenue

  • Location: New York City, New York, USA
  • Architect: Rafael Viñoly (Uruguay)
  • Year: 2015

Rafael Viñoly / 432 Park Avenue. Image © Epistola8 [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY-SA 4.0
Cesar Pelli / Salesforce Tower

  • Location: San Francisco, California, USA
  • Architect: Cesar Pelli (Argentina)
  • Year: 2017 

Cesar Pelli / Salesforce Tower. Image © Tim Griffith
Cesar Pelli / Salesforce Transit Center

  • Location: San Francisco, California, USA
  • Architect: Cesar Pelli (Argentina)
  • Year: 2018

Cesar Pelli / Salesforce Transit Center. Image © Fullmetal2887 [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY-SA 4.0
