Architecture in the United States Designed by Latin American Architects

Globalization and its pension for both virtual and physical connectivity has led to the linking of the world's economies, territories, and cultures and nowhere is this more evident than in the field of architecture.
Nowadays, it's the norm for studios and firms to undertake projects on an international scale and to lend their own cultural norms and traditions to projects across the globe.
The ability to understand a culture and territory beyond one's own has been an important element in the work of the world's renowned architects. Architects like Cesar Pelli, Rafael Viñoly, Eduardo Catalano, and Enrique Norten, all hailing from Latin America, are noted worldwide for their contributions to the field of architecture and their part in many of its most iconic works.
In this article, we present works of architecture in the United States that were designed by Latin American architects:
Oscar Niemeyer / United Nations Headquarters
- Location: New York, USA
- Architect: Oscar Niemeyer (Brazil) + Le Corbusier + Wallace Harrison.
- Year: 1950
Eduardo Catalano / MIT Stratton Student Center
- Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA
- Architect: Eduardo Catalano (Argentina)
- Year: 1966
Eduardo Catalano / LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts
- Location: New York City, New York, USA
- Architect: Eduardo Catalano (Argentina)
- Year: 1984
Cesar Pelli / Brookfield Place (World Financial Center)
- Location: New York City, New York, USA
- Architect: Cesar Pelli (Argentina)
- Year: 1988
Cesar Pelli / 777 Tower
- Location: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Architect: Cesar Pelli (Argentina)
- Year: 1991
Cesar Pelli / Bank of America Corporate Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
- Architect: Cesar Pelli (Argentina)
- Year: 1992
Rafael Viñoly / Boston Convention and Exposition Center
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts, USA
- Architect: Rafael Viñoly (Uruguay)
- Year: 2004
Ismael Leyva / YVES Chelsea
- Location: New York City, New York, USA
- Architect: Ismael Leyva (Mexico)
- Year: 2007
Alejandro Aravena / St Edward's University Residence and Dining Hall
- Location: Austin, Texas, USA
- Architect: Alejandro Aravena (Chile)
- Year: 2008
Rafael Viñoly / Vdara Hotel & Spa at CityCenter
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Architect: Rafael Viñoly (Uruguay)
- Year: 2009
Rafael Viñoly / Claremont McKenna College, Kravis Center
- Location: Claremont, California, USA
- Architect: Rafael Viñoly (Uruguay)
- Year: 2011
Enrique Norten (TEN Arquitectos) / Rutgers Business School
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey, USA
- Architect: Enrique Norten (Mexico)
- Year: 2013
Rafael Viñoly / 432 Park Avenue
- Location: New York City, New York, USA
- Architect: Rafael Viñoly (Uruguay)
- Year: 2015
Cesar Pelli / Salesforce Tower
- Location: San Francisco, California, USA
- Architect: Cesar Pelli (Argentina)
- Year: 2017
Cesar Pelli / Salesforce Transit Center
- Location: San Francisco, California, USA
- Architect: Cesar Pelli (Argentina)
- Year: 2018