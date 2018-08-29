World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Salesforce Transit Center / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects

  22:00 - 29 August, 2018
Salesforce Transit Center / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects
Courtesy of Steelblue
Courtesy of Steelblue

© Tim Griffith © Vittoria Zupicich © Vittoria Zupicich © Kyle Jeffers + 8

  • Landscape Architecture

    PWP Landscape Architecture

  • Structural Engineering

    Schlaich Bergermann Partner Specialty

  • MEP /IT Engineering

    WSP

  • Specialty MEP Engineering

    BuroHappold

  • Sustainability Design

    Atelier Ten

  • Land Use/Environmental

    Rana Creek

  • Geotechnical and other Engineering Services

    Arup

  • AV, IT, Security, Acoustics

    Shen Milsom & Wilke

  • Curtain Wall/Façade Design

    Vidaris

  • Environmental Graphics

    WRNS Studio

  • Building Maintenance

    Lerch Bates & Associates, Inc.

  • Cost Consulting

    AECOM

  • Lighting Design

    Auerbach Glasow

  • Mechanical Controls

    HMA Consulting

  • LEED Administration

    IES

  • Accessibility Consulting

    McGuire Associates

  • Vertical Transportation

    Edgett Williams Consulting Group

  • Waterproofing Consulting

    Henshell & Buccellato

  • Wind Tunnel Testing

    RWDI

  • Vibration Consulting

    Wilson Ihrig & Associates

  • Emergency Communications

    Jensen Hughes

  • Fountain Consulting

    Fountain Source

  • Architecture for the Blind

    Chris Downey Architect

  • Retail Consultant

    Brand + Allen Architects

  • Program Management/Program Controls

    AECOM

  • Contractor

    Webcor/Obayashi Joint Venture

  • Construction Manager Oversight

    Turner Construction Company

  • Client

    Transbay Joint Powers Authority

  • Artists

    James Carpenter, Julie Chang, Jenny Holzer, Ned Kahn
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Kyle Jeffers
© Kyle Jeffers

Text description provided by the architects. Salesforce Transit Center is a state-of-the-art multimodal transit station in downtown San Francisco, linking 11 transit systems and connecting the city to the region, the state, and the nation. The innovative, highly sustainable design includes a 2.2-hectare (5.4-acre) rooftop park that will anchor the growth of a new mixed-use neighborhood. In the spirit of New York’s Grand Central Terminal and London’s Victoria Station, the Transit Center’s soaring light-filled spaces will give San Francisco a grand entrance that befits its status as one of the world’s great cities.

Courtesy of Steelblue
Courtesy of Steelblue

The new Transit Center will stretch for five blocks along Mission Street, one block south of the city’s Financial District. A gently undulating wall, floating above the street on angled steel columns, will be visible from afar, creating a graceful, luminous, and welcoming image. At street level, shops and cafes will draw visitors and energize the surrounding neighborhood, while high above, the trees and flowers of the rooftop park will invite people to visit for longer periods, transforming the Transit Center from a commuter hub to an urban destination.

© Vittoria Zupicich
© Vittoria Zupicich

Within the Transit Center, space is open and light-filled. Tall, structurally expressive skylights — “Light Columns” — bring sunshine deep into the building, creating a vibrant, inviting atmosphere. The largest Light Column forms the central element of the 36-meter tall (118-feet tall) Grand Hall, the Transit Center’s primary public space. Reaching from the park, down through the bus deck and Grand Hall, and all the way to the train platforms two stories below grade, this dramatic structure will provide light and long views to all areas of the Transit Center.

Courtesy of Steelblue
Courtesy of Steelblue

The heart of the Transit Center’s design is the rooftop park. Dense with nature and activities, it will have over a dozen entry points, potentially including bridges to surrounding buildings. Active and passive uses are woven into the landscape, including a 1,000-person amphitheater, cafes, and a children’s playground, as well as quiet areas for reading, picnicking or simply taking a break. The park will present a wide variety of Bay Area ecologies, from oak trees to a wetland marsh. The park is symbolic of Salesforce Transit Center’s considerable commitment to environmental quality and sustainability.

© Vittoria Zupicich
© Vittoria Zupicich

The building’s annual energy consumption is projected to be up to 50 percent lower than the 2008 Title 24 Energy Efficiency Standards, and the project is on track to receive a Gold certification under the LEED 2009 rating system. The Transbay Joint Powers Authority, the public agency charged with implementing the Salesforce project, has commissioned four major artworks that will be integrated with the Transit Center’s design. Each piece will emerge from a close collaboration between the artists and Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, blurring the line between art and architecture and making both more accessible to the general public.

