Split-Level Argentine Houses: Using Height to Separate Spaces

PH Freire / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto. Image © Francisco Nocito

In architecture, split-level houses are typically in response to a plot's uneven or sloping topography. In the case of the houses featured here, their split level interiors are a matter of function, allowing spaces to be virtually separated by dividing them between raised and semi-subterranean floor layouts. For example, adjoining two spaces with a 50cm step up or drop off allows for separation without the use of walls or other physical barriers.

This ability to "divide two spaces" without a barrier allows hierarchies to be established between spaces while simultaneously emphasizing continuity as well. In his renowned Villa Müller, Adolf Loos illustrates this tactic, prioritizing interior spaces by placing them on varying levels. By using this Raumplan, Loos divvies up the spaces of the home based on their function while maintaining the open space.

Pam and Paul's House / Craig Steely Architecture. Image © Darren Bradley

The project focuses on highlighting the pre-existing split level between the interior and the exterior. This expands the living room over the terrace while the kitchen remains "submerged," allowing the terrace to be viewed through a horizontally placed thin glass slit.



— Excerpt from PH Freire / Ignacio Szulman architect

To illustrate these split-level layouts, we've compiled a selection of 10 Argentine houses that integrate elevated and submerged floorplans to differentiate between spaces without losing their visual continuity:

Year: 2020

Location: Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina

CJP House / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura. Image © Arq. Luis Abba

CJP House / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura.

Year: 2018

Location: Villa Elisa, Entre Ríos, Argentina

Ceramic House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López. Image © Luis Barandiarán

Ceramic House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López.

Year: 2018

Location: Colegiales, Buenos Aires, Argentina

PH Freire / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto. Image © Francisco Nocito

PH Freire / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto.

Year: 2017

Location: San Isidro, Buenos Aires, Argentina

LRC House / BDB Arquitectos. Image © Santiago Donovan

Year: 2016

Location: La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina

House 47 / Reimers Risso Arquitectura. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

House 47 / Reimers Risso Arquitectura.

Year: 2015

Location: La Calera, Cordoba, Argentina

IA House / alarciaferrer arquitectos. Image © Emilia Sierra Guzman

Year: 2015

Location: Beccar, Buenos Aires, Argentina

House in Beccar / Film Obras de Arquitectura.

Year: 2014

Location: Mendiolaza, Cordoba, Argentina

Estancia Q2 House / Andrés Alonso. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Year: 2012

Location: Mar Azul, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Pedroso House / BAK Arquitectos. Image © Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

Year: 2011

Location: Mar Azul, Buenos Aires, Argentina

BB House / BAK Arquitectos. Image © Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

*It's necessary, when designing both private and public projects, to take into consideration the needs of handicapped and elderly individuals. Check out more of our articles on Universal Design and Accessibility.