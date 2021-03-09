Split-Level Argentine Houses: Using Height to Separate Spaces

In architecture, split-level houses are typically in response to a plot's uneven or sloping topography. In the case of the houses featured here, their split level interiors are a matter of function, allowing spaces to be virtually separated by dividing them between raised and semi-subterranean floor layouts. For example, adjoining two spaces with a 50cm step up or drop off allows for separation without the use of walls or other physical barriers.
This ability to "divide two spaces" without a barrier allows hierarchies to be established between spaces while simultaneously emphasizing continuity as well. In his renowned Villa Müller, Adolf Loos illustrates this tactic, prioritizing interior spaces by placing them on varying levels. By using this Raumplan, Loos divvies up the spaces of the home based on their function while maintaining the open space.
The project focuses on highlighting the pre-existing split level between the interior and the exterior. This expands the living room over the terrace while the kitchen remains "submerged," allowing the terrace to be viewed through a horizontally placed thin glass slit.
— Excerpt from PH Freire / Ignacio Szulman architect
To illustrate these split-level layouts, we've compiled a selection of 10 Argentine houses that integrate elevated and submerged floorplans to differentiate between spaces without losing their visual continuity:
CJP House / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura
- Year: 2020
- Location: Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
Ceramic House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López
- Year: 2018
- Location: Villa Elisa, Entre Ríos, Argentina
PH Freire / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto
- Year: 2018
- Location: Colegiales, Buenos Aires, Argentina
LRC House / BDB Arquitectos
- Year: 2017
- Location: San Isidro, Buenos Aires, Argentina
House 47 / Reimers Risso Arquitectura
- Year: 2016
- Location: La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina
IA House / alarciaferrer arquitectos
- Year: 2015
- Location: La Calera, Cordoba, Argentina
House in Beccar / Film Obras de Arquitectura
- Year: 2015
- Location: Beccar, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Estancia Q2 House / Andrés Alonso
- Year: 2014
- Location: Mendiolaza, Cordoba, Argentina
Pedroso House / BAK Arquitectos
- Year: 2012
- Location: Mar Azul, Buenos Aires, Argentina
BB House / BAK Arquitectos
- Year: 2011
- Location: Mar Azul, Buenos Aires, Argentina
