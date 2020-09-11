Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020
  House 47 / Reimers Risso Arquitectura

House 47 / Reimers Risso Arquitectura

House 47 / Reimers Risso Arquitectura

  Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
La Plata, Argentina
  Lead Architects: María Elena Risso
  Design Team: María Elena Risso, Luciana Fernandez Reimers
  City: La Plata
  Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the town center. Our strategy consists of taking advantage of the available area to the fullest, designing spaces that can be adapted to the constant shifts in use that these types of program require.

It unfoldes on three levels a ground floor for the hall and garages, a mid-level floor with a green area, a first floor for public areas, a second floor for bedrooms, and a green roof terrace. 

Sketch
Sketch
The logics of the structure is one simple concrete grid that shows a clear spatial  sequentiality. The stair works as a connector and oblique structural plane. The façades are designed idependently of the structure and associated with qualities and needs from the inside space, increasing the relation between house and environment. 

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
The project combines a simple flexible plan with closing systems that sift and regulate to what extent the inside connects to the outside by means of continuous urban landscape visuals. The closing systems combine materials freely, evoking popular traditions.  By exposing their texture and color, they express diverse modullations.

The project enhances annonymous local architecture and blends in a mix of fragments  that make up the language of the building. 

Project gallery

Reimers Risso Arquitectura
