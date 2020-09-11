House 47 / Reimers Risso Arquitectura

+ 21

Lead Architects: María Elena Risso

Design Team: María Elena Risso, Luciana Fernandez Reimers

City: La Plata

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the town center. Our strategy consists of taking advantage of the available area to the fullest, designing spaces that can be adapted to the constant shifts in use that these types of program require.

It unfoldes on three levels a ground floor for the hall and garages, a mid-level floor with a green area, a first floor for public areas, a second floor for bedrooms, and a green roof terrace.

The logics of the structure is one simple concrete grid that shows a clear spatial sequentiality. The stair works as a connector and oblique structural plane. The façades are designed idependently of the structure and associated with qualities and needs from the inside space, increasing the relation between house and environment.

The project combines a simple flexible plan with closing systems that sift and regulate to what extent the inside connects to the outside by means of continuous urban landscape visuals. The closing systems combine materials freely, evoking popular traditions. By exposing their texture and color, they express diverse modullations.

The project enhances annonymous local architecture and blends in a mix of fragments that make up the language of the building.