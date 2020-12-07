Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Architecture and Public Spaces: 11 Skate Parks Around the World

Architecture and Public Spaces: 11 Skate Parks Around the World

Save this article
Architecture and Public Spaces: 11 Skate Parks Around the World

Skateboarding is often associated with the use of public spaces such as streets, squares, and sidewalks and has become a sport that blends into everyday life in the cities. Although skateboarding is sometimes considered marginalized, because of the dispute over public spaces, it allows underused places such as areas under or near overpasses to be revamped for practicing sports. Many sports centers have been incorporating skate parks into their programs, showcasing very unique designs.

Check out 11 skate park projects around the world:

StreetDome / CEBRA + Glifberg - Lykke

Save this picture!
© Mikkel Frost / CEBRA
© Mikkel Frost / CEBRA

Skate Park Nou Barris / SCOB

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

A Skate-spot near the Krymsky overpass / Snohetta + Strelka KB + Strelka Architects

Save this picture!
© Strelka KB
© Strelka KB

Navarcles SKATEPLAZA / PMAM + SKATE ARCHITECTS

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Oslo Skatehall / Dark Arkitekter

Save this picture!
© Lars Gartå
© Lars Gartå

Skaterhall / Herrmann + Bosch Architekten

Save this picture!
© Achim Birnbaum
© Achim Birnbaum

Skate Park Jardines de Aureà Cuadrado / SCOB

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Skate Park De La Mar Bella / SCOB

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Kavel K / Carve

Save this picture!
© Marleen Beek
© Marleen Beek

BaySixty6 Skate Park / Brinkworth (in Spanish)

Save this picture!
© Louise Melchior
© Louise Melchior

Baró de Viver Sports Urban Park / SCOB

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Susanna Moreira
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Moreira, Susanna. "Architecture and Public Spaces: 11 Skate Parks Around the World" [Arquitetura e espaço público: 11 pistas de skate ao redor do mundo] 07 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952657/architecture-and-public-spaces-11-skate-parks-around-the-world> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream