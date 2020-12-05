Architecture with Built-in Furniture: 10 Projects with Brick Fixtures

Many architects work in a variety of areas, designing everything from the layout of a city block to the most minute details of a building. A common trend among these projects is that the furnishings, the very things that make a structure usable and livable, are often afterthoughts for the project's creators and only become important when the structure is already built.
Of course, this is not always the case, and, for some architects, a project's furnishings are a key element of its design. This approach allows designers to explore and experiment with the versatility of various materials and treat them as though they are a part of the space, blurring the line between architecture and its furnishings.
For these kinds of projects, everything from the chairs, to the shelves, to the tables, and everything in between, blend in with and shape the space.
In this article, we highlight ten contemporary architectural projects, ranging from homes to stores and offices, that demonstrate the versatility of brick as a fixture in interior design, effectively transforming furniture into works of architecture and vice versa.
Rocha Apartment / CaSA
- Year: 2013
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
Tierra Garat / Esrawe Studio + Cadena Concept Design
- Year: 2015
- Location: Mexico City, Mexico
Vila Rica House / BLOCO Arquitetos
- Year: 2017
- Location: Brasilia, Brazil
Hygge Studio / Melina Romano Interiores
- Year: 2019
- Location: São Paulo, Brazil
Dois Trópicos Shop / MNMA studio
- Year: 2020
- Location: São Paulo, Brazil
Oficinas Nordeste / Mínimo Común Arquitectura
- Year: 2018
- Location: Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay
HASH Skincare Shop / BARDI studio
- Year: 2018
- Location: Yerevan, Armenia
Café Parallel / TEMP
- Year: 2018
- Location: Beijing, China
TaiOursea Laomendong SPA Shop / RoarcRenew
- Year: 2019
- Location: Nanjing, China
HER Shop / CLAP Studio
- Year: 2019
- Location: Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
