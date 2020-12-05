Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Architecture with Built-in Furniture: 10 Projects with Brick Fixtures

Architecture with Built-in Furniture: 10 Projects with Brick Fixtures

Architecture with Built-in Furniture: 10 Projects with Brick Fixtures

Many architects work in a variety of areas, designing everything from the layout of a city block to the most minute details of a building. A common trend among these projects is that the furnishings, the very things that make a structure usable and livable, are often afterthoughts for the project's creators and only become important when the structure is already built.

Of course, this is not always the case, and, for some architects, a project's furnishings are a key element of its design. This approach allows designers to explore and experiment with the versatility of various materials and treat them as though they are a part of the space, blurring the line between architecture and its furnishings.

For these kinds of projects, everything from the chairs, to the shelves, to the tables, and everything in between, blend in with and shape the space.  

In this article, we highlight ten contemporary architectural projects, ranging from homes to stores and offices, that demonstrate the versatility of brick as a fixture in interior design, effectively transforming furniture into works of architecture and vice versa.

Rocha Apartment / CaSA

  • Year: 2013
  • Location: Barcelona, Spain

Rocha Apartment / CaSA. Image © Roberto Ruiz
Rocha Apartment / CaSA. Image © Roberto Ruiz

Tierra Garat / Esrawe Studio + Cadena Concept Design

  • Year: 2015
  • Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Tierra Garat / Esrawe Studio + Cadena Concept Design. Image © Jaime Navarro
Tierra Garat / Esrawe Studio + Cadena Concept Design. Image © Jaime Navarro

Vila Rica House / BLOCO Arquitetos

  • Year: 2017
  • Location: Brasilia, Brazil

Vila Rica House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image © Haruo Mikami
Vila Rica House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image © Haruo Mikami

Hygge Studio / Melina Romano Interiores

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: São Paulo, Brazil

Hygge Studio / Melina Romano Interiores. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Hygge Studio / Melina Romano Interiores. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Dois Trópicos Shop / MNMA studio

  • Year: 2020
  • Location: São Paulo, Brazil

Dois Trópicos Shop / MNMA studio. Image © André Klotz
Dois Trópicos Shop / MNMA studio. Image © André Klotz

Oficinas Nordeste / Mínimo Común Arquitectura

  • Year: 2018
  • Location: Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay

Oficinas Nordeste / Mínimo Común Arquitectura. Image © Federico Cairoli
Oficinas Nordeste / Mínimo Común Arquitectura. Image © Federico Cairoli

HASH Skincare Shop / BARDI studio

  • Year: 2018
  • Location: Yerevan, Armenia

HASH Skincare Shop / BARDI studio. Image © Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan
HASH Skincare Shop / BARDI studio. Image © Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan

Café Parallel / TEMP

  • Year: 2018
  • Location: Beijing, China

Café Parallel / TEMP. Image © Weiqi Jin
Café Parallel / TEMP. Image © Weiqi Jin

TaiOursea Laomendong SPA Shop / RoarcRenew

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Nanjing, China

TaiOursea Laomendong SPA Shop / RoarcRenew. Image © Freeman
TaiOursea Laomendong SPA Shop / RoarcRenew. Image © Freeman

HER Shop / CLAP Studio

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

HER Shop / CLAP Studio. Image © Daniel Rueda
HER Shop / CLAP Studio. Image © Daniel Rueda

Check out more brick-centric works of architecture as well as other articles, interviews, and news on furniture and furnishings.

Cite: Maiztegui, Belén. "Architecture with Built-in Furniture: 10 Projects with Brick Fixtures" [Mobiliario integrado a la arquitectura: 10 proyectos con equipamiento en ladrillo] 05 Dec 2020. ArchDaily.

