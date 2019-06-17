HER Shop / CLAP Studio

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. HER is the desire of stylist Hilary Tsui to create a retail space dedicated to contemporary women. Her goal was to unite her two passions in one place: fashion and gastronomy. That's why HER, located in the centre of the Fashion Walk of bustling Hong Kong, combines the latest fashion with a coffee corner for resting while enjoying an original drink from the brand. After several workshops with Hilary Tsui, we extracted three key points that reflected the essence of HER: femininity, purity and strength. Starting from these three key points we imagine HER as a sinuous landscape, with imposing mountains and pure materials. We imagine HER as the planet Mars, a feminine and mysterious space to discover.

The goal CLAP Studio with HER is to transport the user to a new planet and for this, we designed an entire experience with the interior. From the facade that embodies the mountainous landscape of the interior to the moment in which the user receives their purchase vacuum packed as if it were a space trip. Two perfect aluminium covered arches invite the user to enter this new universe. On one side is the take away from the Coffee Corner of HER and on the other the direct entry to this new planet.

For the interior design, we start with a grid of terracotta tiles on the floor from which geometric dunes of different heights grow. These reddish mountains serve both to expose the product and to sit back and relax after a day of shopping in downtown Hong Kong. Small white water lilies grow from the mountains in order to serve as stands to highlight the products. Coat racks that come down from the roof or rise from the mountains are white wavy profiles that fix the separation between the products.

The interior of HER is divided into two zones. The first one is the most dynamic area in which Sneaker Island, the activewear and the coffee corner are located. The second one is the HER boutique, an area that has a large mirror of the shape of an arch and islands of stands on which jewellery and accessories are exposed. It is in the boutique in which one can find independent clothing brands such as Anais Jourden, Pushbutton or Chance. HER is an experience that embraces the five senses of the user to transport them to a new world of discovery. The future is now, so welcome to planet HER.