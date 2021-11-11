We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Nordeste Offices / Mínimo Común Arquitectura

Nordeste Offices / Mínimo Común Arquitectura

© Federico Cairoli

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Office Buildings, Extension
Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay
  • Architects: Mínimo Común Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  182
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Federico Cairoli
  • Lead Architects: Verónica Villate + Solanito Benítez + Sergei Jermolieff
© Federico Cairoli
Text description provided by the architects. Folds, cubes, and sheets of bricks combine in this office building by Mínimo Común, transforming constructive experimentation into a game. In the city of Mariano Roque Alonso, in the immediate proximity of Asuncion, Paraguay, Mínimo Común Arquitectura completed an office building in which play and gravity challenge are combined in thorough experimentation in the use of brick.

© Federico Cairoli
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Federico Cairoli
The building is enveloped in surfaces that vary their design and work together to define the structural layout of the building and create a play of shadows and lights on the facades. The building occupies a long lot that fits into a medium-density urban fabric, revealing a single facade to the street. 

© Federico Cairoli
The trees that existed before the project were maintained and incorporated into the new building, with the exception of the tree on the street front. The building, in fact, moves back from the boundary of the property, and welcomes the visitor through a first brick surface, a screen with a structure of vertical and horizontal elements, filled with inclined planes.

© Federico Cairoli
The 180 square meters of building area is shared by a company that deals with agriculture and livestock, and a coworking space. The roof is mono-pitched, with the lowest part reserved for the shared workspace, and the double-height portion used for the agricultural business.

© Federico Cairoli
The position and width of the openings allow for effective lighting and ventilation throughout the building. The back of the lot can be accessed from both floors of the first building and contains a second volume, also used as a workspace. The floor area of this pavilion is one meter lower than the street level, while the garden roof is located at an intermediate level, between the two floors of the building that overlooks the street.

© Federico Cairoli
Longitudinal Section
© Federico Cairoli
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay

Mínimo Común Arquitectura
ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentExtensionParaguay
Cite: "Nordeste Offices / Mínimo Común Arquitectura" [Oficinas Nordeste / Mínimo Común Arquitectura] 11 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915859/oficinas-nordeste-minimo-comun-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

多样化砖表皮办公楼：Oficinas Nordeste / Mínimo Común Arquitectura

