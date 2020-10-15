Representation of the Human Scale in 20 Architectural Sections

Rendered floor plans and sections are a kind of translation of technical construction drawings into a language more accessible to people who are not familiar with architectural design. In other words, they are responsible for introducing the human scale to the project, not only through the human figure but also by displaying furniture, textures, and other aspects of architecture that are more realistic and humanizing, making the representation more understandable.
Rendered sections are not as popular as floor plans, but are a very important tool for understanding the architectural project. Some of the forms of representation include a more technical approach, which integrates the precision of construction details to the potential use of the space, and a more conceptual approach, which aims at expressing the architectural concept in 2D while keeping in mind the possibilities of occupying the space. Both are responsible for bringing together the representations of the project's guidelines and the depth of living in the built environment.
Taking the representation of the space to a new level, by using a visual language that is more than just constructive detail, can be a means of communication with the client but also a process of exploration for the architects themselves. Furthermore, integrating the human scale can help identify the impacts and potential uses that will follow the implementation of the built architecture.
We selected 20 rendered section plans of projects published in ArchDaily that demonstrate the different possibilities of incorporating the human scale into architectural representation. Check them out:
CWITM Office / MDDM STUDIO
Heli-stage / ATAH
Griffin School / Murray Legge Architecture
Versailles Saint Quentin University Students Headquarters / Fabienne Bulle architecte & associés
Floating Pavilion / Shen Ting Tseng architects
Haven’t you always wanted …? / M@ STUDIO Architects
Tozzer Anthropology Building / Kennedy & Violich Architecture
House P / MDDM STUDIO
Qishe Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO
"Timber Hearth" Building System / Space Popular
Sperone Westwater Gallery / Foster + Partners
Beijing ‘Tsuo’ / Wonder Architects
Wine Tourism Building / Diogo Aguiar Studio
Albania House / OOIIO Arquitectura
The Proscenium / INRE Studio
Tupper Home / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
CKK Jordanki / Fernando Menis
AS Building / Ambrosi I Etchegaray
Cajui Restaurant / VAGA
Planter Box House / FORMZERO
