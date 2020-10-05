Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Portugal in Small-Scale: 15 Architecture Projects Under 25m²

Portugal in Small-Scale: 15 Architecture Projects Under 25m²

It is becoming a priority for architects to optimize projects that require increasingly smaller spaces, especially when building in urban areas where land value is often the most critical factor. This happens in countries like Portugal, for example, where urban plots are scarce and the properties available for remodeling are usually very small.

Working on a small scale offers somewhat playful flexibility. From adaptable interiors to urban installations and treehouses, one must use the imagination to solve the issues of limited space or budget. Check out the following 15 projects in Portugal —from stores to small pavilions— that show that spatial limitations do not diminish the quality of architecture.

© João Carranca© Departamento - Pedro Regadas and Telmo Sá© Francisco Nogueira© João Carranca+ 16

Two Manifolds / Nuno Pimenta - 7m²

© Rui Soares
Lavandaria Ansião / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - 10m²

© Hugo Santos Silva
Focus / Moradavaga - 10m²

Courtesy of Moradavaga
Esquina do Mercado / XYZ Arquitectos Associados - 12m² (in Portuguese)

© Departamento - Pedro Regadas and Telmo Sá
Casa no muro / Saperlipopette les Architectes + Martial Marquet - 14m²

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Buna Café / se.studio - 15m²

© do mal o menos
TreeHouse for Grandchildren / Madeiguincho - 15m²

© João Carranca
Studio Diagonal Reception and Studio / Madeiguincho - 20m²

Courtesy of Madeiguincho
Plataforma Zero KIOSK / A2OFFICE - 20m²

© AL.MA Photography | Alexandra Marques
Mão Esquerda Vintage Store / Gustavo Guimarães - 22m²

© Nelson Garrido
The Pavilion / Marlene Uldschmidt - 22m²

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Deli / DC.AD - 25m²

© Francisco Nogueira
4 Apartments in Porto / Atelier 106 - 25m²

© Subtilography
Tree House / Madeiguincho - 25m²

© João Carranca
Serralves Pavilion / FAHR 021.3 - 25m²

© José Campos
This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: Tiny. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our monthly topics here. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

