Mão Esquerda Vintage Store / Gustavo Guimarães

Architects Gustavo Guimarães

Location Porto, Portugal

Team Carlos Trancoso, Maria Peña, Gabriela Barbosa

Area 22.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Nelson Garrido

Client Mão Esquerda More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Mão esquerda vintage is the new store from a well-known Portuguese vintage brand which sources high-quality clothes from all over the world. This new project occupies the intimate 19-square-metre ground floor of a historic old building located in the centre of Porto. Space has been refurbished in a way that combines both the raw, traditional vibe of Porto city and a contemporary minimal esthetic.

The main challenge with this project was learning how to work with the many irregularities of this small slender space, while maintaining a simple and clean approach, thus creating a backdrop that could showcase a large and heterogeneous vintage clothing collection. The resulting design has a visually strong aesthetic, focusing on two main curved elements.

The first is a gridded floor-to-ceiling wall made of oak that serves as a partition and also allows for a storage area behind. The second is a two-level iron hanging rail that allows the shop to change its configuration based on the items on display. These are complemented by the existing marmorate flooring and a refurbished counter that belonged to an old chemist shop, which, along with the light and colour, all help to create a subtle theatrical atmosphere.