Mão Esquerda Vintage Store / Gustavo Guimarães

  • 05:00 - 12 December, 2017
Mão Esquerda Vintage Store / Gustavo Guimarães
Mão Esquerda Vintage Store / Gustavo Guimarães, © Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

© Nelson Garrido

Text description provided by the architects. Mão esquerda vintage is the new store from a well-known Portuguese vintage brand which sources high-quality clothes from all over the world. This new project occupies the intimate 19-square-metre ground floor of a historic old building located in the centre of Porto. Space has been refurbished in a way that combines both the raw, traditional vibe of Porto city and a contemporary minimal esthetic.

© Nelson Garrido
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Nelson Garrido

The main challenge with this project was learning how to work with the many irregularities of this small slender space, while maintaining a simple and clean approach, thus creating a backdrop that could showcase a large and heterogeneous vintage clothing collection. The resulting design has a visually strong aesthetic, focusing on two main curved elements.

Axonometric
Axonometric

The first is a gridded floor-to-ceiling wall made of oak that serves as a partition and also allows for a storage area behind. The second is a two-level iron hanging rail that allows the shop to change its configuration based on the items on display. These are complemented by the existing marmorate flooring and a refurbished counter that belonged to an old chemist shop, which, along with the light and colour, all help to create a subtle theatrical atmosphere.

© Nelson Garrido
Cite: "Mão Esquerda Vintage Store / Gustavo Guimarães" 12 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885178/mao-esquerda-vintage-store-gustavo-guimaraes/> ISSN 0719-8884

