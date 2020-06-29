Submit a Project Advertise
4 Apartments in Porto / Atelier 106

4 Apartments in Porto / Atelier 106

© Subtilography © Subtilography © Subtilography © Subtilography + 13

Apartment Interiors
Porto, Portugal
  • Architects: Atelier 106
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  269 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Subtilography
© Subtilography
© Subtilography

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Oporto city centre, the four apartments that were part of a building with a very characteristic moth of downtown Oporto, had unique and charming characteristics. The detailed ceilings, sloping roofs, the balconies with a view and the iron guards were part of an inspiring set (the skylight of the glass roof was the striking element of the building common area).

© Subtilography
© Subtilography
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

In this context, taking advantage of the existing, creating four contemporary apartments, intended for tourism, with a specific programme, was the challenge. Each apartment should be equipped with a kitchenette in addition to a bedroom, living room and bathroom.

© Subtilography
© Subtilography

The first premise was to create spaces with natural light, which became a challenge due to space longitudinal configuration and just one plano of windows. The first thing was to take advantage of the high ceilings and when they were not high enough, it was decided to separate the living area from the sleeping area, through carpentry elements that, at the same time, were configured as storage spaces.

© Subtilography
© Subtilography
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Subtilography
© Subtilography

The carpentry elements were also essential in the apartments on the lower floors, since it was these that defined the structure of the designed mezzanines. These elements created the sleeping space at the top and the storage space underneath, and also incorporated the kitchenette open to the living room. Through continuous gestures and the use of two materials (stone and wood), light and comfortable spaces with plenty of storage were achieved, enjoying the view over the city of Oporto.

© Subtilography
© Subtilography

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Porto, Portugal

Cite: "4 Apartments in Porto / Atelier 106" [4 Apartamentos no Porto / Atelier 106] 29 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942292/4-apartments-in-porto-atelier-106/> ISSN 0719-8884

