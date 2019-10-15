World
TreeHouse for Grandchildren / Madeiguincho

TreeHouse for Grandchildren / Madeiguincho

Cascais, Portugal 
Cascais, Portugal
  Madeiguincho
  Area
    15.0 m2
  Project Year
    2019
  Manufacturers
    AutoDesk, Binderholz, Carmo, Madeiguincho

  Photographs

  Arquiteto Responsável

    Gonçalo Marrote

  Project Team

    Rui Peixoto – Carpenter ; Nuno Oliveira – Apprentice Carpenter
© João Carranca
© João Carranca

Text description provided by the architects. Remembering his childhood, among nature, trees, and friends, this treehouse was designed for a grandfather who wanted to offer a new idea to his grandchildren. A simple, familiar and easy-to-use space that keeps contrast with technology trends that kids are getting used to. 

© João Carranca
© João Carranca

This shelter was designed to include three trees in the project. A Cedar that crosses the project and two Tipuan that can delimit the platform. The support platform is supported by the three tree trunks and receives the house built in CLT panels and a cedar roof. 

© João Carranca
© João Carranca
West Elevation
West Elevation
© João Carranca
© João Carranca

The entire exterior of the house was burned to better preserve the wood and subsequently bathed in linseed oil, allowing to gain a cool and raw texture. This contrasts with a cleaner, warmer interior, with a natural wood texture, lightly treated with a matte oil. The natural light openings prevail in East-West orientation to get a better view of the sunrise and sunset.

© João Carranca
© João Carranca

Project location

Address: Cascais, Portugal

